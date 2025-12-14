Royal title restored for Mom Chao Srisawangwong Yugala

On December 14, the Royal Gazette published an official announcement concerning the reinstatement of royal titles and the conferment of royal decorations upon Mom Chao Srisawangwong Yugala.

The announcement stated that His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua graciously issued a royal decree restoring her royal status in accordance with established constitutional authority.

According to the Royal Gazette, Mom Chao Srisawangwong Yugala had previously sought and received royal permission to relinquish her royal title in order to enter into marriage. This request was respectfully approved on December 20, 1978, in line with royal tradition and protocol. As a result, her royal title was formally set aside at that time.

The recent announcement confirms that, under Section 9 of the Constitution of the Kingdom of Thailand, B.E. 2560 (2017), His Majesty has graciously restored her royal title. Following this reinstatement, she is now formally recognised as Mom Chao Srisawangwong Boonjitradul Yugala.

The restoration reflects the royal prerogative exercised within the constitutional framework of the Kingdom.

In addition to the reinstatement of her royal status, the announcement noted that Mom Chao Srisawangwong Boonjitradul Yugala has been graciously bestowed with royal decorations.

These include the Most Illustrious Order of Chula Chom Klao, second class, as well as the Ratana Varabhorn Order of Merit, third class. These honours recognise her restored position and are conferred in accordance with royal customs and procedures.

The Royal Gazette stated that the reinstatement of her title and the conferment of these decorations are effective from December 7. The announcement itself was issued on December 7, marking the 10th year of the present reign.

With the publication of this decree in the Royal Gazette, the restoration of Mom Chao Srisawangwong Yugala’s royal status and the granting of the royal decorations have been formally confirmed and recorded as part of the Kingdom’s official records, according to KhaoSod.