Royal title restored for Mom Chao Srisawangwong Yugala

Royal decree restores title and bestows decorations during the 10th year of the reign

Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: December 14, 2025, 1:34 PM
215 1 minute read
Royal title restored for Mom Chao Srisawangwong Yugala | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

On December 14, the Royal Gazette published an official announcement concerning the reinstatement of royal titles and the conferment of royal decorations upon Mom Chao Srisawangwong Yugala.

The announcement stated that His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua graciously issued a royal decree restoring her royal status in accordance with established constitutional authority.

According to the Royal Gazette, Mom Chao Srisawangwong Yugala had previously sought and received royal permission to relinquish her royal title in order to enter into marriage. This request was respectfully approved on December 20, 1978, in line with royal tradition and protocol. As a result, her royal title was formally set aside at that time.

The recent announcement confirms that, under Section 9 of the Constitution of the Kingdom of Thailand, B.E. 2560 (2017), His Majesty has graciously restored her royal title. Following this reinstatement, she is now formally recognised as Mom Chao Srisawangwong Boonjitradul Yugala.

The restoration reflects the royal prerogative exercised within the constitutional framework of the Kingdom.

Royal title restored for Mom Chao Srisawangwong Yugala | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

In addition to the reinstatement of her royal status, the announcement noted that Mom Chao Srisawangwong Boonjitradul Yugala has been graciously bestowed with royal decorations.

These include the Most Illustrious Order of Chula Chom Klao, second class, as well as the Ratana Varabhorn Order of Merit, third class. These honours recognise her restored position and are conferred in accordance with royal customs and procedures.

Related Articles

The Royal Gazette stated that the reinstatement of her title and the conferment of these decorations are effective from December 7. The announcement itself was issued on December 7, marking the 10th year of the present reign.

With the publication of this decree in the Royal Gazette, the restoration of Mom Chao Srisawangwong Yugala’s royal status and the granting of the royal decorations have been formally confirmed and recorded as part of the Kingdom’s official records, according to KhaoSod.

Latest Thailand News
Indian dealers set records and boost Thai tourism with $4.5m event | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian dealers set records and boost Thai tourism with $4.5m event

2 minutes ago
Royal title restored for Mom Chao Srisawangwong Yugala | Thaiger Thailand News

Royal title restored for Mom Chao Srisawangwong Yugala

56 minutes ago
Teen held for luring peers into prostitution in Bangkok hotel | Thaiger Thailand News

Teen held for luring peers into prostitution in Bangkok hotel

1 hour ago
Headless body found in Nakhon Sawan field sparks murder probe | Thaiger Thailand News

Headless body found in Nakhon Sawan field sparks murder probe

2 hours ago
Thai nationals stranded as Cambodia shuts Poipet border indefinitely | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai nationals stranded as Cambodia shuts Poipet border indefinitely

3 hours ago
Thailand denies ceasefire with Cambodia, military operations continue | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand denies ceasefire with Cambodia, military operations continue

4 hours ago
Where to celebrate Christmas in Phuket | Thaiger Things To Do

Where to celebrate Christmas in Phuket

7 hours ago
Thailand to let insured patients buy medication outside hospitals | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand to let insured patients buy medication outside hospitals

24 hours ago
Woman removed from Bangkok bus after displaying knife | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman removed from Bangkok bus after displaying knife

1 day ago
Thai air force bombs bridge in Cambodia after border troop buildup | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai air force bombs bridge in Cambodia after border troop buildup

1 day ago
Thai rapper Way Thaitanium faces fraud charges over 14 million baht transfer | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai rapper Way Thaitanium faces fraud charges over 14 million baht transfer

1 day ago
Thai man tricked in fake money laundering case, rescued in nick of time | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man tricked in fake money laundering case, rescued in nick of time

1 day ago
Cambodian BM-21 rocket injures two, destroys homes in Srisaket | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian BM-21 rocket injures two, destroys homes in Srisaket

1 day ago
EU to impose import fees on low-value imports from July 2026 | Thaiger News

EU to impose import fees on low-value imports from July 2026

1 day ago
Hat Yai flood clean-up reaches over 83% completion | Thaiger Thailand News

Hat Yai flood clean-up reaches over 83% completion

1 day ago
EC prepares for nationwide election following House dissolution | Thaiger Thailand News

EC prepares for nationwide election following House dissolution

1 day ago
December 13 weather: Strong winds and rain sweep coastal areas | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

December 13 weather: Strong winds and rain sweep coastal areas

1 day ago
Australian man dies after running into glass door at Phuket restaurant | Thaiger Phuket News

Australian man dies after running into glass door at Phuket restaurant

2 days ago
Cambodia honours pregnant soldier killed in border clash | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodia honours pregnant soldier killed in border clash

2 days ago
Bangkok governor shares chubby childhood photo to raise awareness on child obesity | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok governor shares chubby childhood photo to raise awareness on child obesity

2 days ago
Gambling promotion suspects arrested at Rajamangala Stadium | Thaiger Crime News

Gambling promotion suspects arrested at Rajamangala Stadium

2 days ago
Chinese scammer gang caught hiding in Bangkok hotel | Thaiger Crime News

Chinese scammer gang caught hiding in Bangkok hotel

2 days ago
76 year old Thai woman found murdered in Trat, gold jewellery missing | Thaiger Thailand News

76 year old Thai woman found murdered in Trat, gold jewellery missing

2 days ago
Couple&#8217;s newly bought car goes up in flames before reaching home | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Couple’s newly bought car goes up in flames before reaching home

2 days ago
5 year old Thai girl rescued after repeated abuse by stepmother | Thaiger Bangkok News

5 year old Thai girl rescued after repeated abuse by stepmother

2 days ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: December 14, 2025, 1:34 PM
215 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia) is an SEO content writer at The Thaiger, where she writes engaging articles on business, lifestyle, and travel and she combines her global perspective with a passion for storytelling. Beyond writing, she thrives in project management, branding, and digital media. Mia believes in the power of words to connect and inspire, aiming to create content that resonates with readers worldwide.