Airports of Thailand’s Facebook page hacked, unaffected operations assured

Bright Choomanee
Sunday, August 17, 2025
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The official website of Airports of Thailand (AOT) has announced that their Facebook page was hacked, and discussions are underway with Meta to restore it. The incident has not affected the IT systems or services at any of the six airports managed by AOT.

Yesterday, August 16, AOT reported that their official Facebook page, used for disseminating information, was compromised by hackers at around 4.20pm. The page’s name was changed to Everyday Yum Recipes and a post stating Hacked was made. AOT is working closely with Meta Platforms to resolve the issue, and the process is currently underway with urgency.

Despite the hacking incident, AOT assures that the information systems and airport services remain unaffected, with operations continuing as usual across all six airports under its management.

AOT apologises for any inconvenience caused and thanks everyone for their continued trust and support. For service inquiries, people can contact the AOT Contact Centre at 1722, available 24 hours.

For further communication, the Corporate Communications Department of Airports of Thailand can be reached at telephone 0 2535 5245, fax 0 2535 5216, or email at [email protected]. Additional information is available on their website, www.airportthai.co.th, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, Thailand’s Ministry of Labour website fell victim to a daring cyberattack, with hackers replacing the homepage with a conspicuous “hacked” notice. Officials emphasised that no sensitive information was exposed.

Permanent Secretary Boonsong Thapchaiyuth confirmed the core database remained secure, assuring the public that while the incident was serious, it caused no lasting damage. “The attackers only removed display files and posted a message claiming success. No critical data was compromised,” he stated.

The incident prompted an immediate reaction from the ministry’s Information and Communication Technology Centre, which collaborated with private tech partners to take the affected systems offline, remove the unauthorized content, and restore operations using secure backups. By July 17, both the website and the big data system were fully recovered and operational.

