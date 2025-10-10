Phuket police race donated eyes to airport for transplant

Traffic police in Phuket escorted donated eyes from a local hospital to the airport for an emergency transplant operation in Bangkok, ensuring timely delivery.

Phuket City Traffic Police carried out a high-speed medical escort yesterday, October 9, to ensure the safe and urgent delivery of donated eyes from Vachira Phuket Hospital to Phuket International Airport. The life-changing operation was part of a campaign aptly titled Turning Darkness into Light.

The mission began at 11am, under the supervision of Phuket City Police Superintendent Police Colonel Chatree Chukaew. Leading the operation was Police Lieutenant Colonel Kamalas Niyomket, Deputy Superintendent, with assistance from officers of the Thalang and Sakhu Police Stations.

Traffic police cleared a path through the city, escorting the hospital’s ambulance to ensure the donor tissue reached the airport within the strict time limit required for successful transplantation.

The donated eyes were flown to the Thai Red Cross Society in Bangkok, where they were scheduled to be used in an emergency transplant operation, offering the gift of sight and a second chance at life to the recipient.

Phuket police expressed pride in taking part in the mission, which they described as one that “turns darkness into light,” a symbolic reflection of the powerful impact organ donation can have, reported The Phuket News.

No further details were released regarding the identity of the donor or recipient, in accordance with privacy protocols.

Organ donation in Thailand continues to play a vital role in saving lives and restoring hope to countless individuals in need. The swift coordination between medical teams and law enforcement demonstrates the importance of timely logistics in critical healthcare missions.

In similar news, Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul personally flew a mission to collect donated organs in Loei, marking his first volunteer flight since taking office.

The prime minister landed at Loei Airport at 12.15pm on September 30 to collect organs from a 19 year old man from Chiang Khan district, who had been declared brain-dead following an accident.