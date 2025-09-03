Phuket man sets ex-girlfriend’s car on fire, blames anger and impulse

A Thai man in Phuket confessed to setting his ex-girlfriend’s car on fire two months after their relationship ended, admitting he acted on a foolish impulse and now regrets his actions.

Officers from Wichit Police Station launched an urgent search for the suspect after the red hatchback belonging to 49 year old Thitipha Suppasamran was torched outside her home on Monday, September 1.

Security camera footage from the scene showed a man wearing black shorts, a black shirt, a transparent poncho, and a motorcycle helmet. He was seen pouring petrol over the car before setting it alight.

Based on the suspect’s appearance in the footage, Thitipha suspected her ex-boyfriend, Sarayut, with whom she had broken up two months earlier.

Police raided Sarayut’s home on Tuesday, September 2, where he confessed to the crime. He admitted that he had set fire to the car on a reckless impulse and expressed remorse. Officers seized his motorcycle and the clothes he wore during the incident as evidence.

Sarayut has been charged under Section 217 of the Criminal Law for setting fire to another person’s property, an offence punishable by six months to seven years in prison and a fine of between 10,000 and 140,000 baht.

In a similar case in Pattaya in February, a Thai man apologised to his ex-wife after smashing her car and scrawling vulgar words on it. The vehicle was found with a broken window and graffiti.

The man said he still loved his ex-wife and had acted out of jealousy and anger. She reportedly forgave him after he promised to pay for the damages.

In August, a violent attack rooted in a relationship breakdown was reported in Samut Prakan. In this case, a Thai woman attacked her ex-boyfriend with bathroom cleaner at his workplace, a shopping mall.

The woman later surrendered to the police. She accused the man of cheating on her and of refusing to repay the 30,000 baht he had borrowed from her.