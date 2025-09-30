Suvarnabhumi flies high with booming flights and upgrades

Officials outline new routes, upgrades, and long-haul ambitions

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
September 30, 2025
Photo courtesy of Agoda

Suvarnabhumi Airport has reported a rise in flights and passengers, as officials reveal strong growth and outline expansion plans for the year ahead.

The airport has recorded a strong recovery in air travel, with 58.10 million passengers passing through its gates in the first 11 months of fiscal year 2025 (October 2024 to August 2025).

Kittipong Kittikachorn, General Manager of Suvarnabhumi Airport, revealed the airport handled 340,670 flights operated by 126 scheduled airlines—up 7% compared to last year. Passenger numbers also jumped 4.91%, reflecting renewed global confidence among travellers and airlines alike.

Looking ahead, Suvarnabhumi expects to handle around 397,323 flights and 67.70 million passengers in fiscal year 2026 (October 2025 to September 2026). New routes are already on the horizon, including United Airlines’ Las Vegas–Hong Kong–Bangkok service. Although summer slot allocations are still pending, the outlook confirms the airport’s growing role as a regional aviation powerhouse.

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Thai Airways is also expanding its footprint by resuming multiple European routes to support the government’s Aviation Hub policy. Rising demand from India is further boosting passenger diversity and easing Thailand’s reliance on the Chinese market.

Thailand’s aviation sector received another major boost after the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) restored the country’s safety rating to Category 1 (CAT1) for the first time in a decade. This opens the runway for direct flights to the United States and increased long-haul operations from both Thai and foreign carriers.

Suvarnabhumi Airport celebrated its 19th anniversary on September 28, having served over 878.65 million passengers, operated 5.45 million flights, and handled 20.62 million tons of cargo since its launch in 2006.

Photo courtesy of Avion Tourism

Kittipong said the airport is committed to the World Class Hospitality Airport concept, focusing on convenience, safety, digital upgrades, and specialised services for families, the elderly, and people with disabilities, reported Kaohoon International.

Facility upgrades are underway, including enhanced departure lounges at Concourses C and F, and the new SAT-1 terminal, featuring Kids Zones, Game Stations, Co-Working Spaces, and Piano Lounges.

On the cargo side, the Freezone Smart Access system is helping ease congestion caused by over 8,000 daily freight trucks. With e-commerce booming, the airport also plans to introduce a third cargo operator by 2028 to keep pace with global trade growth.

