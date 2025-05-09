Tsunami alert: Phuket braces for large-scale emergency drill

Rescue crews, students and medics to face high-stakes training across multiple coastal hotspots

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 minute agoLast Updated: Friday, May 9, 2025
54 1 minute read
Tsunami alert: Phuket braces for large-scale emergency drill
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

Sirens, search dogs, and simulated chaos—Phuket is gearing up for the biggest tsunami disaster drill in years.

Local officials announced the CMEX 25 national crisis response exercise, set to hit six Andaman coastal provinces from June 24 to 26, with Phuket taking centre stage. The simulation aims to prepare government agencies, rescue teams, schools, and residents for a worst-case tsunami scenario.

The announcement came yesterday, May 8, at Phuket Provincial Hall, where Lieutenant Colonel Adul Chuthong, Deputy Governor of Phuket, chaired the first 2025 planning meeting. Joined by Mr Wichit Sutthaso, Chief of the Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office, and officials from various sectors, the session mapped out three days of tightly coordinated action.

Tsunami alert: Phuket braces for large-scale emergency drill | News by Thaiger

Related Articles

“Preparedness saves lives,” said Lt. Col. Adul. “This exercise will test our readiness and improve our ability to respond effectively if disaster strikes.”

Organised by the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), CMEX 25 will include live drills, academic seminars, and multi-agency coordination efforts across the region. The key aim is to ensure everyone, from first responders to schoolchildren, knows exactly what to do in the event of a tsunami.

Tsunami alert: Phuket braces for large-scale emergency drill | News by Thaiger

Here’s the breakdown:

June 24

The DDPM director-general will preside over the opening ceremony. This day features inter-agency seminars, expert talks on emergency warning systems, and exhibit preparation at Rajaprachanukroh School 36 and Kamala Kindergarten School.

June 25

It’s action time. Five live drill stations will simulate real-life crisis response, including:

  1. Tsunami warning and evacuation

  2. Victim search and rescue

  3. Emergency medical treatment

  4. Temporary shelter operations

  5. Water and air rescue procedures

June 26

A “dry run” of emergency plans will take place, ending with a high-level closing ceremony led by the Deputy Prime Minister or an appointed representative.

Officials also reviewed task assignments for each agency and confirmed a joint site visit and coordination meeting for May 14 at Kamala Kindergarten School in Kathu district, The Phuket News reported.

Tsunami alert: Phuket braces for large-scale emergency drill | News by Thaiger

The exercise is part of a broader push to strengthen regional readiness and remind coastal communities not to let their guard down. With the memory of the 2004 tsunami still casting a shadow, officials hope CMEX 25 will reinforce the message: stay alert, stay safe.

Latest Thailand News
Rayong MP exposes illegal Chinese lobster factory operation Crime News

Rayong MP exposes illegal Chinese lobster factory operation

15 seconds ago
Tsunami alert: Phuket braces for large-scale emergency drill Phuket News

Tsunami alert: Phuket braces for large-scale emergency drill

1 minute ago
Bangkok woman arrested for mule account scam involvement Bangkok News

Bangkok woman arrested for mule account scam involvement

20 minutes ago
Thailand’s bold ‘3 Cuts’ plan cripples border call centres Thailand News

Thailand’s bold ‘3 Cuts’ plan cripples border call centres

21 minutes ago
Bangkok motorcycle repairman shot dead over pawn dispute Bangkok News

Bangkok motorcycle repairman shot dead over pawn dispute

31 minutes ago
Thai teen in coma after hospital allegedly dismisses snake bite as unimportant Thailand News

Thai teen in coma after hospital allegedly dismisses snake bite as unimportant

35 minutes ago
Polish tourist drowns in Phuket after morning swim Phuket News

Polish tourist drowns in Phuket after morning swim

36 minutes ago
Security guard shot dead at Bangkok waste centre, suspect sought Bangkok News

Security guard shot dead at Bangkok waste centre, suspect sought

44 minutes ago
Teen arrested in Bangkok with firearm for self-defence Bangkok News

Teen arrested in Bangkok with firearm for self-defence

54 minutes ago
Nowhere to hide: &#8216;Digital Crime Clock&#8217; targets Pattaya&#8217;s criminals Pattaya News

Nowhere to hide: ‘Digital Crime Clock’ targets Pattaya’s criminals

1 hour ago
Thai weather alert: storms and strong winds in 53 provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Thai weather alert: storms and strong winds in 53 provinces

1 hour ago
Doctors disciplined over Thaksin’s hospital stay amid ethics probe Thailand News

Doctors disciplined over Thaksin’s hospital stay amid ethics probe

16 hours ago
North Thailand home invaders arrested with 20 guns and ammo Thailand News

North Thailand home invaders arrested with 20 guns and ammo

16 hours ago
Chumphon chief faces backlash over monitor lizard cooking (video) Thailand News

Chumphon chief faces backlash over monitor lizard cooking (video)

17 hours ago
Bangkok SWAT busts online gun dealers selling modified weapons Bangkok News

Bangkok SWAT busts online gun dealers selling modified weapons

17 hours ago
Compensation for SAO building collapse victims to begin tomorrow Bangkok News

Compensation for SAO building collapse victims to begin tomorrow

17 hours ago
15 busted in Phuket drug crackdown near Nai Yang Beach Phuket News

15 busted in Phuket drug crackdown near Nai Yang Beach

18 hours ago
2 Thai attackers assault and try to urinate on victim in game dispute Thailand News

2 Thai attackers assault and try to urinate on victim in game dispute

18 hours ago
Thai ministry discusses agricultural product labelling for safety Bangkok News

Thai ministry discusses agricultural product labelling for safety

18 hours ago
Phuket to enforce 30-hour alcohol ban for Buddhist holiday Phuket News

Phuket to enforce 30-hour alcohol ban for Buddhist holiday

18 hours ago
Hailstorm wreaks havoc in That Phanom, topples power lines Thailand News

Hailstorm wreaks havoc in That Phanom, topples power lines

19 hours ago
Anutin slams media over &#8216;false&#8217; ISOC blacklist claims Politics News

Anutin slams media over ‘false’ ISOC blacklist claims

19 hours ago
Men arrested in Bang Khen over gaming dispute assault Bangkok News

Men arrested in Bang Khen over gaming dispute assault

19 hours ago
Thai woman at large after swindling money from taxi riders Bangkok News

Thai woman at large after swindling money from taxi riders

19 hours ago
Bangkok woman arrested for selling meth to aid bedridden father Bangkok News

Bangkok woman arrested for selling meth to aid bedridden father

19 hours ago
Environment NewsPhuket NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 minute agoLast Updated: Friday, May 9, 2025
54 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Phuket to enforce 30-hour alcohol ban for Buddhist holiday

Phuket to enforce 30-hour alcohol ban for Buddhist holiday

18 hours ago
Phuket aims for noodle world record at mega fest

Phuket aims for noodle world record at mega fest

23 hours ago
Midnight copper thief plunges Phuket villas into darkness

Midnight copper thief plunges Phuket villas into darkness

1 day ago
Aussie tourist rescued after Phuket drowning scare at Racha Island

Aussie tourist rescued after Phuket drowning scare at Racha Island

2 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x