Tsunami alert: Phuket braces for large-scale emergency drill

Sirens, search dogs, and simulated chaos—Phuket is gearing up for the biggest tsunami disaster drill in years.

Local officials announced the CMEX 25 national crisis response exercise, set to hit six Andaman coastal provinces from June 24 to 26, with Phuket taking centre stage. The simulation aims to prepare government agencies, rescue teams, schools, and residents for a worst-case tsunami scenario.

The announcement came yesterday, May 8, at Phuket Provincial Hall, where Lieutenant Colonel Adul Chuthong, Deputy Governor of Phuket, chaired the first 2025 planning meeting. Joined by Mr Wichit Sutthaso, Chief of the Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office, and officials from various sectors, the session mapped out three days of tightly coordinated action.

“Preparedness saves lives,” said Lt. Col. Adul. “This exercise will test our readiness and improve our ability to respond effectively if disaster strikes.”

Organised by the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), CMEX 25 will include live drills, academic seminars, and multi-agency coordination efforts across the region. The key aim is to ensure everyone, from first responders to schoolchildren, knows exactly what to do in the event of a tsunami.

Here’s the breakdown:

June 24

The DDPM director-general will preside over the opening ceremony. This day features inter-agency seminars, expert talks on emergency warning systems, and exhibit preparation at Rajaprachanukroh School 36 and Kamala Kindergarten School.

June 25

It’s action time. Five live drill stations will simulate real-life crisis response, including:

Tsunami warning and evacuation Victim search and rescue Emergency medical treatment Temporary shelter operations Water and air rescue procedures

June 26

A “dry run” of emergency plans will take place, ending with a high-level closing ceremony led by the Deputy Prime Minister or an appointed representative.

Officials also reviewed task assignments for each agency and confirmed a joint site visit and coordination meeting for May 14 at Kamala Kindergarten School in Kathu district, The Phuket News reported.

The exercise is part of a broader push to strengthen regional readiness and remind coastal communities not to let their guard down. With the memory of the 2004 tsunami still casting a shadow, officials hope CMEX 25 will reinforce the message: stay alert, stay safe.