Phuket airport skips memorial for deadly One-Two-Go crash

AoT focuses on cultural shows while families recall tragic loss

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal19 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025
1 minute read
Photo courtesy of The New York Times

Eighteen years after the One-Two-Go crash killed 90 people in Phuket, no memorial was held again, as Phuket International Airport instead staged dance shows.

The crash of One-Two-Go flight OG269 on September 16, 2007, claimed 90 lives, yet Airports of Thailand (AoT) and its staff at Phuket airport have never held a memorial. No service was held in the days following the crash, nor even on the first anniversary.

This year, on September 14 and 15, AoT Phuket staged traditional Thai dance performances in the Departures Hall of the Domestic Passenger Terminal instead. The shows, featuring Manora and Kridaphinihan dances, were described as promoting cultural heritage and a Memorable Airport Experience.

Photo courtesy of ACI Asia-Pacific

AoT Phuket said:

“Phuket International Airport is committed to elevating service quality beyond expectations (Quality Airport with Service Mind) to deliver a memorable airport experience and continually meet the needs of passengers and service users.”

Absent from the statement was any mention of the victims of flight OG269, which crashed in almost identical weather conditions to those currently affecting the island.

The McDonnell Douglas MD-82 was carrying 123 passengers and seven crew on a scheduled flight from Bangkok to Phuket when it attempted a landing at about 3.40pm in heavy rain and strong crosswinds. Ground control instructed the pilots to perform a go-around after an aborted landing, but the aircraft struck a runway embankment and exploded in flames.

Photo courtesy of Wikiwand

Eighty-nine people died at the scene, while one more succumbed to burns in the hospital. In total, 40 people survived with injuries. The victims included nationals of Thailand, the UK, France, Australia, Canada and other countries.

Following damning reports on safety and operational failures, One-Two-Go’s parent company, Orient Thai, was forced to shut down the airline, reported The Phuket News.

Orient Thai itself ceased operations entirely on October 9, 2018.

Families of victims have long criticised the absence of memorial services in Phuket. For many, the lack of official recognition underscores what they see as a failure to respect the memory of those who lost their lives in one of Thailand’s darkest aviation tragedies.

Aviation NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.