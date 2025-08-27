Foreign tourists go viral for clothes swap challenge at Phuket airport

A group of foreign tourists went viral among Thai netizens for their clothes exchange challenge at Phuket International Airport.

A Thai woman shared a video of the foreign tourists taking part in the challenge on her TikTok account, @babiesbamm, on Monday, August 25. The clip showed the foreign men swapping outfits, donning comical clothing, and staging a fashion show inside the passenger terminal.

The playful stunt drew the attention of both Thai and foreign travellers at the airport, filling the area with laughter and good humour.

The clothes exchange challenge, better known as the “airport funny T-shirt exchange challenge”, has become popular on TikTok, with many foreign creators posting videos of themselves swapping outfits with friends at airports. However, the trend had only recently caught the attention of Thai netizens following the viral video of the Spanish group.

One of the foreign men, using his TikTok account @lluc.vilalta, commented under the Thai woman’s post, writing, “GIVE US CREDIT!!!” This led Thai users to his account, where they discovered more videos of the group, further boosting their online popularity.

From captions posted on their own videos, the men are believed to be Spanish, and they staged the challenge on the final day of their Phuket holiday before boarding their flight.

The comment sparked debate, with some netizens accusing the Thai TikToker of recording the tourists without permission and failing to credit them until they publicly asked.

The woman later clarified to her followers that she had already spoken with the foreign TikToker, who did not take the issue as seriously as some critics suggested. She shared a screenshot of their conversation in which he reassured her…

“No worries. You are making us famous.”

Beyond the clothes exchange challenge, the group also performed the boat dance, inspired by a viral video of an 11 year old Indonesian boy during a traditional boat race, while travelling in Vietnam.