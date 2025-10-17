Pattaya’s 24/7 hotline gets 250k calls in service revamp

Pattaya City is stepping up efforts to improve public services and quality of life with its 24-hour Pattaya Contact Centre 1337, a hotline designed to address complaints, share updates, and offer emergency support for both locals and tourists.

The city has handled 257,869 calls through the centre in fiscal year 2024 alone, a figure city officials say reflects growing public confidence in their service model.

The initiative was showcased by Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet and city executives as part of the Better Pattaya policy, which aims to establish Pattaya as a leading city of opportunity and innovation. The project is grounded in boosting security, infrastructure, environment, and public engagement across sectors.

To further improve response times, Pattaya has also introduced a Quick Response Unit (QRU), deployed to reach problem areas swiftly and deliver on-the-spot solutions. Officials said the QRU plays a vital role in bridging the gap between complaints and timely action.

Digital expansion has also been a key part of the campaign. Through the LINE application via @pattayaconnect, residents and visitors can now access six core services:

News & Updates: Latest city news, alerts, and weather forecasts. Citizen Services: Book hospital appointments, pay taxes, and connect to public services. Complaint Centre 1337: Submit concerns or emergencies directly online. Tourism Info: Recommendations, activities, and destination news. Traffic & Construction Reports: Real-time updates in partnership with the Thai Intelligent Traffic Information Centre (ITIC). Smart City Dashboard: Track Pattaya’s progress towards becoming a data-driven, smart city.

Mayor Poramet said that the city remains committed to developing transparent, modern systems that genuinely respond to the community’s needs, reported MGR Online and Pattaya Mail.

“Our goal is to create a livable Pattaya—a quality city of the future. We will walk alongside our citizens, step by step, to resolve issues effectively.”

The announcement was made during a high-profile event at Pattaya City Hall, attended by regional officials, police, health officials, and business and tourism leaders.