2 Thai influencers apologise for faking gold theft on Pattaya Beach

Backlash grows over fake robbery that tarnishes Pattaya's reputation

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin17 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025
81 1 minute read
2 Thai influencers apologise for faking gold theft on Pattaya Beach | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Kong Prachchaya and เจ๊ม้อย v+

Two Thai social media influencers apologised after faking a gold necklace theft on Pattaya Beach to gain online engagement and promote their gold shop and food supplement products.

The transgender influencers, 30 year old Pratchaya “Kong” Hirunrat and 45 year old Phet Kamutmart, appeared in a video claiming that Kong’s gold necklace had been stolen. Kong, well-known among her followers for always wearing a large gold chain, appeared distressed as they told viewers about the supposed theft.

Phet told the audience that the pair were standing near the beach in front of Central Pattaya when a thief snatched the gold from Kong’s neck. According to Phet, the thief was about 170 centimetres tall and wore a black T-shirt with English text printed on the front.

The pair urged their followers to suggest the nearest police station so they could report the incident to the authorities.

Many netizens expressed concern in the comments and called on relevant agencies to take tourist safety in Pattaya more seriously.

Thai social media influencers apologise for fake gold theft
Photo via Facebook/ Chonburinews

However, others voiced scepticism, suggesting the influencers might have fabricated the story for attention, especially since Kong had recently been promoting her gold store and food supplement products.

The theft was confirmed to be fabricated after Kong posted another video showing Phet wearing the same gold necklace they had claimed was stolen. The pair was condemned online for damaging Pattaya’s reputation and tarnishing the city’s tourism image.

Related Articles
Thai transgender influencer fakes gold theft in Pattaya
Kong | Photo via Facebook/ Chonburinews

Following the backlash, Phet and Kong visited Mueang Pattaya Police Station yesterday, October 14, where they issued a public apology to both the police and the public.

They admitted to inventing the story for entertainment purposes and confessed they had been under the influence of alcohol at the time. The two insisted they did not intend to cause any harm to Pattaya’s image.

According to Siam Chon News, police questioned the influencers further and confirmed they would face legal consequences for their actions. However, details of the penalties have not yet been disclosed.

Phet and Kong fakes gold necklace stealing on Pattaya Beach
Photo via Facebook/ Chonburinews

Latest Thailand News
KEX Express delists from SET but vows business as usual | Thaiger Business News

KEX Express delists from SET but vows business as usual

5 seconds ago
2 Thai influencers apologise for faking gold theft on Pattaya Beach | Thaiger Pattaya News

2 Thai influencers apologise for faking gold theft on Pattaya Beach

17 minutes ago
Thailand aces global aviation safety audit with sky-high score | Thaiger Aviation News

Thailand aces global aviation safety audit with sky-high score

17 minutes ago
2 foreign teens condemned for spray-painting Phuket building | Thaiger Phuket News

2 foreign teens condemned for spray-painting Phuket building

60 minutes ago
Monk found dead in southern Thailand temple with farewell note | Thaiger South Thailand News

Monk found dead in southern Thailand temple with farewell note

1 hour ago
Chinese tourist&#8217;s &#8216;stolen&#8217; figurines found in Bangkok mix-up | Thaiger Bangkok News

Chinese tourist’s ‘stolen’ figurines found in Bangkok mix-up

2 hours ago
Bolt rider rescues woman held captive by ex-girlfriend in Pattaya hotel | Thaiger Pattaya News

Bolt rider rescues woman held captive by ex-girlfriend in Pattaya hotel

2 hours ago
Patong gets safety boost with new traffic barriers | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong gets safety boost with new traffic barriers

2 hours ago
Thai agency denies forcing Chinese tourists to buy souvenirs after viral video | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai agency denies forcing Chinese tourists to buy souvenirs after viral video

2 hours ago
Contractor crushed in horror wall collapse at Pattaya home | Thaiger Pattaya News

Contractor crushed in horror wall collapse at Pattaya home

2 hours ago
Chinese woman wins divorce from husband after Thai cliff ordeal | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese woman wins divorce from husband after Thai cliff ordeal

3 hours ago
Blind German man unaware of Thai wife’s suicide until neighbour finds her | Thaiger Thailand News

Blind German man unaware of Thai wife’s suicide until neighbour finds her

3 hours ago
Helmet row sparks blockade at Phuket company gate | Thaiger Phuket News

Helmet row sparks blockade at Phuket company gate

3 hours ago
808 Festival 2025 announces return to Thailand with an explosive lineup | Thaiger Events

808 Festival 2025 announces return to Thailand with an explosive lineup

4 hours ago
Bangkok man returns bag of cash worth 225k baht found on street | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok man returns bag of cash worth 225k baht found on street

4 hours ago
Lebanese man becomes aggressive after arrest for illegal motorcycle rental shop | Thaiger Thailand News

Lebanese man becomes aggressive after arrest for illegal motorcycle rental shop

4 hours ago
BLACKPINK’s Lisa to front Thailand’s global tourism push | Thaiger Tourism News

BLACKPINK’s Lisa to front Thailand’s global tourism push

4 hours ago
Driver dies as Tesla plunges into canal in Pathum Thani | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Driver dies as Tesla plunges into canal in Pathum Thani

5 hours ago
Man goes viral after accidentally riding motorcycle into temple pond | Thaiger Pattaya News

Man goes viral after accidentally riding motorcycle into temple pond

5 hours ago
Phuket’s shortest-serving governor axed after just 14 days | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket’s shortest-serving governor axed after just 14 days

6 hours ago
SRT sues to reclaim Khao Kradong land from political clan | Thaiger Thailand News

SRT sues to reclaim Khao Kradong land from political clan

6 hours ago
Indian and Thai suspects scam American victims out of over 60 million baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Indian and Thai suspects scam American victims out of over 60 million baht

6 hours ago
Pattaya sex scandal: Tourists engage in raunchy balcony romp | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya sex scandal: Tourists engage in raunchy balcony romp

7 hours ago
Slow loris dumped on Phuket beach sparks wildlife crackdown | Thaiger Phuket News

Slow loris dumped on Phuket beach sparks wildlife crackdown

7 hours ago
&#8216;Half-Half Plus&#8217; kicks off with cash boost for Thai vendors | Thaiger Economy News

‘Half-Half Plus’ kicks off with cash boost for Thai vendors

7 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin17 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025
81 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.