2 Thai influencers apologise for faking gold theft on Pattaya Beach

Two Thai social media influencers apologised after faking a gold necklace theft on Pattaya Beach to gain online engagement and promote their gold shop and food supplement products.

The transgender influencers, 30 year old Pratchaya “Kong” Hirunrat and 45 year old Phet Kamutmart, appeared in a video claiming that Kong’s gold necklace had been stolen. Kong, well-known among her followers for always wearing a large gold chain, appeared distressed as they told viewers about the supposed theft.

Phet told the audience that the pair were standing near the beach in front of Central Pattaya when a thief snatched the gold from Kong’s neck. According to Phet, the thief was about 170 centimetres tall and wore a black T-shirt with English text printed on the front.

The pair urged their followers to suggest the nearest police station so they could report the incident to the authorities.

Many netizens expressed concern in the comments and called on relevant agencies to take tourist safety in Pattaya more seriously.

However, others voiced scepticism, suggesting the influencers might have fabricated the story for attention, especially since Kong had recently been promoting her gold store and food supplement products.

The theft was confirmed to be fabricated after Kong posted another video showing Phet wearing the same gold necklace they had claimed was stolen. The pair was condemned online for damaging Pattaya’s reputation and tarnishing the city’s tourism image.

Following the backlash, Phet and Kong visited Mueang Pattaya Police Station yesterday, October 14, where they issued a public apology to both the police and the public.

They admitted to inventing the story for entertainment purposes and confessed they had been under the influence of alcohol at the time. The two insisted they did not intend to cause any harm to Pattaya’s image.

According to Siam Chon News, police questioned the influencers further and confirmed they would face legal consequences for their actions. However, details of the penalties have not yet been disclosed.