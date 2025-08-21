2 doctors face jail time after cosmetic surgery leaves woman in coma

A Thai doctor, who owned a clinic in Bangkok’s Huai Khwang district, faces six months in prison after a cosmetic surgery performed six years ago left a woman in a coma. Another doctor who owns the clinic faces three months behind bars.

In 2019, 31 year old Apiphu Hirunyanit filed a complaint with Sutthisan Police Station after his younger sister, 27 year old Chayapha “Ning” Hirunyanit, was left in critical condition following eye and facial surgery.

Ning underwent the operation at the clinic in Huai Khwang but was rushed to a private hospital after suffering shock, allegedly due to an anaesthetic overdose. She has remained unconscious in the hospital ever since.

Her treatment costs have exceeded 10 million baht, a sum her family could not afford. They demanded compensation of 29 million baht from the surgeon, Chatree Promchot, but he failed to respond.

The hospital later sued Ning’s family for the unpaid bills, prompting her brother Apiphu to seek assistance from social media influencer Guntouch “Gun” Pongpaiboonwet.

According to a report by ThaiRath last year, Chatree subsequently changed his name to Thunpaphat Poonyaphatworrachote and rebranded his clinic.

The Bangkok North Municipal Court yesterday, August 20, delivered its verdict, sentencing Thunpaphat to six months’ imprisonment. Another clinic owner, Penlada, received a three-month sentence.

No update was provided on Ning’s condition, but it is believed she remains unconscious in the hospital while her family continues to face legal battles over the cost of her care.

In a similar incident earlier this year, a Thai woman sought justice after suffering excessive blood loss after dimple surgery at a clinic in Bangkok’s Prawet district. Another woman also reported complications from a thread-lifting procedure at the same clinic, claiming the threads were not dissolved.

In November last year, two other Thai women came forward after undergoing unsuccessful surgery at a clinic in the Huay Kwang area of Bangkok, which left them with disfigured faces. One victim received a nose job and suffered an infection, while the other suffered unsightly scarring and uneven eyes after undergoing double eyelid surgery.