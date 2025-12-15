Nakhon Ratchasima police allege Russian spies hired by Cambodia

Police in Nakhon Ratchasima sparked confusion among Thai netizens after briefly posting, then deleting, a warning on social media that alleged Cambodia in hiring Russian nationals to spy on and attack military facilities in the province.

The official Facebook page of Phon Krung Police Station published the post at around 6pm yesterday, December 14. The post stated…

“Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Police received an information about a suspicious stay of Russian nationals hired by Cambodia to attack military key area, Korat Royal Thai Air Force Base. Anyone witnesses suspicious foreigners staying in your resorts, guesthouses, or hotels please report Phon Krung Police Station officers via 04-4918-600.”

According to the post, the suspected foreigners were allegedly targeting military premises, including Korat Royal Thai Air Force Base, and were reported to be using drones as part of their surveillance or attack preparations.

The post was later deleted without any official clarification. The sudden removal sparked concern and confusion among Thai netizens, particularly residents in the area who questioned whether there was an ongoing security threat.

Some online users criticised the police for deleting the post without explanation. However, other netizens supported the decision to remove the post, saying it may have been necessary to prevent sensitive security information from spreading or alerting those suspected of spying.

Following the deletion, police shared a new post focusing on how to identify potential spies, without mentioning Cambodia, Russia, or drones directly.

Officers urged residents to look out for five key warning signs, including secretly filming or recording military premises or troop movements, closely following military activities, acting suspiciously near military locations or surveying areas without reasonable cause, entering restricted area and possessing suspicious equipment such as binoculars, maps, GPS devices, or drones.

Police also warned that the suspects of the severe penalties under Thai law, which could include the death penalty. Members of the public were urged to report suspicious activity to Phon Krung Police Station or contact emergency hotlines 191 and 1599.

According to the latest updates on the escalating tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border, a 16th Thai soldier was reported killed in clashes yesterday, December 14. Reports stated that the soldier had sent a message to his wife at around 9am confirming his safety, before the family received news of his death at approximately 11am.

This morning, Naewna reported that gunfire and explosions were still heard in border areas. Officials from the 2nd Army Area urged residents and journalists to refrain from posting photos, videos, or livestreams on social media, warning that such content could affect military operations.