Drunk Russian tourist hauled off Patong street after outburst

A Russian tourist was arrested in Patong after police responded to reports of public intoxication and disorderly behaviour near a busy roadside canal.

The incident unfolded around 10.30am today, November 13, when officers from Patong Police Station were called to Sai Nam Yen Road in Patong subdistrict, Kathu district.

The 43 year old man was found near a canal adjacent to a gold shop, allegedly under the influence of alcohol and behaving aggressively.

Police charged the man with “consuming alcohol or other intoxicants to the point of intoxication and causing a public disturbance on a public road.” Eyewitnesses said the man appeared disoriented and was shouting incoherently, alarming pedestrians and local vendors.

He was taken into custody without incident and transferred to Patong Police Station for processing. The charge falls under public nuisance and disorderly conduct offences, which are considered minor but can carry fines, deportation, or blacklisting depending on the severity of the behaviour and criminal history.

Police confirmed that the man’s arrest had been logged and forwarded to the investigating officer for further legal proceedings. They also said that this type of conduct, especially in tourist-heavy zones like Patong, is taken seriously due to its impact on public safety and local businesses.

Phuket has seen a recent uptick in similar incidents involving intoxicated foreign visitors, prompting local police to reiterate their commitment to maintaining public order in the province’s popular nightlife and commercial areas.

Officials advised tourists to be mindful of local laws and to drink responsibly while visiting Thailand, warning that disruptive behaviour will not be tolerated, reported The Phuket News.

“Patong is a world-renowned tourist destination. We want everyone to enjoy their time here safely. However, those who violate the peace will be held accountable.”

The Russian national remains in custody pending further investigation. No injuries or property damage were reported during the incident.