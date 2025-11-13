Drunk Russian tourist hauled off Patong street after outburst

Officers detained the man after complaints from concerned locals

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 13, 2025, 4:21 PM
154 1 minute read
Drunk Russian tourist hauled off Patong street after outburst | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

A Russian tourist was arrested in Patong after police responded to reports of public intoxication and disorderly behaviour near a busy roadside canal.

The incident unfolded around 10.30am today, November 13, when officers from Patong Police Station were called to Sai Nam Yen Road in Patong subdistrict, Kathu district.

The 43 year old man was found near a canal adjacent to a gold shop, allegedly under the influence of alcohol and behaving aggressively.

Police charged the man with “consuming alcohol or other intoxicants to the point of intoxication and causing a public disturbance on a public road.” Eyewitnesses said the man appeared disoriented and was shouting incoherently, alarming pedestrians and local vendors.

Drunk Russian tourist hauled off Patong street after outburst | News by Thaiger

He was taken into custody without incident and transferred to Patong Police Station for processing. The charge falls under public nuisance and disorderly conduct offences, which are considered minor but can carry fines, deportation, or blacklisting depending on the severity of the behaviour and criminal history.

Police confirmed that the man’s arrest had been logged and forwarded to the investigating officer for further legal proceedings. They also said that this type of conduct, especially in tourist-heavy zones like Patong, is taken seriously due to its impact on public safety and local businesses.

Related Articles

Phuket has seen a recent uptick in similar incidents involving intoxicated foreign visitors, prompting local police to reiterate their commitment to maintaining public order in the province’s popular nightlife and commercial areas.

Officials advised tourists to be mindful of local laws and to drink responsibly while visiting Thailand, warning that disruptive behaviour will not be tolerated, reported The Phuket News.

“Patong is a world-renowned tourist destination. We want everyone to enjoy their time here safely. However, those who violate the peace will be held accountable.”

The Russian national remains in custody pending further investigation. No injuries or property damage were reported during the incident.

Latest Thailand News
Grab and LINE MAN orders soar under state co-pay scheme | Thaiger Business News

Grab and LINE MAN orders soar under state co-pay scheme

25 seconds ago
Drunk Russian tourist hauled off Patong street after outburst | Thaiger Phuket News

Drunk Russian tourist hauled off Patong street after outburst

29 minutes ago
Is it cheaper to drive electric vehicles in Thailand? | Thaiger Automotive

Is it cheaper to drive electric vehicles in Thailand?

30 minutes ago
Bangkok underpass shut after flooding chaos and cable theft | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok underpass shut after flooding chaos and cable theft

53 minutes ago
3 Burmese suspects arrested for stealing 10 million baht from colleague | Thaiger Bangkok News

3 Burmese suspects arrested for stealing 10 million baht from colleague

1 hour ago
Thai woman claims sister killed by Cambodia scam gang | Thaiger Crime News

Thai woman claims sister killed by Cambodia scam gang

1 hour ago
Nonthaburi shrine draws crowds with lucky numbers | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Nonthaburi shrine draws crowds with lucky numbers

2 hours ago
Police hunt fake doctor after raid on unlicensed clinic in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Police hunt fake doctor after raid on unlicensed clinic in Pattaya

2 hours ago
Thailand tightens visa rules to curb abuse by repeat visitors | Thaiger Crime News

Thailand tightens visa rules to curb abuse by repeat visitors

2 hours ago
Lightning strike blasts Chon Buri restaurant during storm | Thaiger Pattaya News

Lightning strike blasts Chon Buri restaurant during storm

3 hours ago
Thai woman steals valuables worth 150,000 baht from Pattaya restaurant owner | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai woman steals valuables worth 150,000 baht from Pattaya restaurant owner

3 hours ago
Phuket drug dealer arrested in late-night narcotics crackdown | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket drug dealer arrested in late-night narcotics crackdown

3 hours ago
Pattaya jet ski operators face bans over insurance crackdown | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya jet ski operators face bans over insurance crackdown

3 hours ago
South Korea eases visa rules for young Thai job seekers | Thaiger Thailand News

South Korea eases visa rules for young Thai job seekers

4 hours ago
German tourist loses 140,000 baht in &#8216;miracle oil&#8217; scam in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

German tourist loses 140,000 baht in ‘miracle oil’ scam in Pattaya

5 hours ago
Late-night earthquake rattles Koh Samui, no damage reported | Thaiger Koh Samui News

Late-night earthquake rattles Koh Samui, no damage reported

5 hours ago
Pattaya woman files complaint after violent attack by procuress | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya woman files complaint after violent attack by procuress

6 hours ago
Bangkok road swamped as flash floods bring traffic chaos | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok road swamped as flash floods bring traffic chaos

6 hours ago
&#8216;Big Joke&#8217; sued for calling Thai police a criminal gang | Thaiger Crime News

‘Big Joke’ sued for calling Thai police a criminal gang

6 hours ago
Sa Kaeo border blast triggers panic and cross-border blame | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Sa Kaeo border blast triggers panic and cross-border blame

6 hours ago
Thai cyber police recover 14 million baht in crypto from foreign hacker | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai cyber police recover 14 million baht in crypto from foreign hacker

6 hours ago
Thailand scraps elected council in charter rewrite shake-up | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand scraps elected council in charter rewrite shake-up

7 hours ago
Foreign hacker wanted by FBI arrested in Phuket hotel | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign hacker wanted by FBI arrested in Phuket hotel

7 hours ago
Thailand gives illegal migrant workers a year-long lifeline | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand gives illegal migrant workers a year-long lifeline

7 hours ago
Blackout behind the wheel kills Bangkok taxi driver in crash | Thaiger Bangkok News

Blackout behind the wheel kills Bangkok taxi driver in crash

7 hours ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 13, 2025, 4:21 PM
154 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.