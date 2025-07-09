Meth-fuelled mayhem: Thai cops nab drugged driver on Patong Hill

Routine stop revealed the man's erratic behaviour and clear drug intoxication

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal48 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 9, 2025
167 1 minute read
Meth-fuelled mayhem: Thai cops nab drugged driver on Patong Hill
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

Patong police swooped late last night to arrest a Thai man who was not only high behind the wheel but also carrying methamphetamine on Phuket’s notorious Patong Hill.

The dramatic arrest unfolded at around 1.30am today, July 9, at the Patong Hill intersection on Phra Metta Road, a busy route popular with late-night revellers.

Under orders from Police Colonel Chalermchai Hirasawat, Superintendent of Patong Police Station, a coordinated team led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Somporn Surin, Deputy Superintendent of Investigation, and Pol. Lt. Col. Suphakom Chuchai, Deputy Superintendent of Crime Suppression, joined forces with patrol units to intercept the suspect.

According to police, the man was pulled over as part of routine checks but quickly aroused suspicion. Officers noticed his erratic behaviour and obvious signs of intoxication. A search of his vehicle revealed several meth pills hidden inside.

“He was clearly under the influence,” said one of the arresting officers. “His speech was slurred, and he couldn’t even stand straight.”

Meth-fuelled mayhem: Thai cops nab drugged driver on Patong Hill | News by Thaiger

Further checks confirmed the man had been driving while high on meth, posing a danger to anyone unlucky enough to cross his path on the winding hill road.

Related Articles

The suspect was arrested on multiple charges: possession of Category 1 narcotics without permission, illegal use of Category 1 narcotics, and driving under the influence of drugs.

Patong Hill has long been known as one of Phuket’s most dangerous roads, with sharp curves and steep gradients that challenge even sober drivers. The combination of drugs and the treacherous route could have easily ended in disaster.

Pol. Lt. Phonpricha Chaiyakan, Deputy Superintendent of Crime Suppression, confirmed that the suspect’s arrest was officially recorded before he was transferred to the investigation team for further legal proceedings, reported The Phuket News.

Police say they will continue to crack down on drivers under the influence to prevent accidents and keep Phuket’s roads safe.

“We have zero tolerance for this behaviour,” Pol. Lt. Phonpricha said. “Anyone who thinks they can get away with driving while on drugs should think again.”

Latest Thailand News
New regulations for ride-hailing services in Thailand announced Thailand News

New regulations for ride-hailing services in Thailand announced

4 minutes ago
Casino clash: Paetongtarn blasts Anutin for twisting Xi’s words Bangkok News

Casino clash: Paetongtarn blasts Anutin for twisting Xi’s words

13 minutes ago
Weed crackdown: Thailand to force cannabis shops to hire doctors Cannabis News

Weed crackdown: Thailand to force cannabis shops to hire doctors

20 minutes ago
Illegal street race disrupts highway traffic, sparks public outrage (video) Crime News

Illegal street race disrupts highway traffic, sparks public outrage (video)

27 minutes ago
Student scammed: Fake landlord steals rent in Thai Facebook con Thailand News

Student scammed: Fake landlord steals rent in Thai Facebook con

33 minutes ago
Stranded chihuahuas reunite with owner after 3-month hotel stay Pattaya News

Stranded chihuahuas reunite with owner after 3-month hotel stay

40 minutes ago
Meth-fuelled mayhem: Thai cops nab drugged driver on Patong Hill Phuket News

Meth-fuelled mayhem: Thai cops nab drugged driver on Patong Hill

48 minutes ago
Bangkok taxi driver arrested with methamphetamine pills Bangkok News

Bangkok taxi driver arrested with methamphetamine pills

55 minutes ago
Foul play: Buriram village choked by giant chicken farm nightmare Thailand News

Foul play: Buriram village choked by giant chicken farm nightmare

1 hour ago
By the river’s edge: Life along Bangkok’s khlongs Bangkok Travel

By the river’s edge: Life along Bangkok’s khlongs

1 hour ago
Thai exports face threat from proposed 36% US tariff Business News

Thai exports face threat from proposed 36% US tariff

1 hour ago
Wave of caution: Patong stages tsunami drill to save lives Phuket News

Wave of caution: Patong stages tsunami drill to save lives

1 hour ago
Man throws stones at cars in Bangkok, subdued by locals (video) Bangkok News

Man throws stones at cars in Bangkok, subdued by locals (video)

1 hour ago
Sweet crisis: Thailand races to rescue record longan harvest Business News

Sweet crisis: Thailand races to rescue record longan harvest

2 hours ago
Online date vanishes with Thai man&#8217;s pickup after resort stay Thailand News

Online date vanishes with Thai man’s pickup after resort stay

2 hours ago
Major drug network dismantled in Thonburi by police operation Crime News

Major drug network dismantled in Thonburi by police operation

2 hours ago
Fermented fury: Barefoot pensioner splashes Hun Sen portrait Bangkok News

Fermented fury: Barefoot pensioner splashes Hun Sen portrait

2 hours ago
Monks defrocked in Prachin Buri for drug use and theft Crime News

Monks defrocked in Prachin Buri for drug use and theft

2 hours ago
Thailand’s quiet bond with South Sudan takes off Thailand News

Thailand’s quiet bond with South Sudan takes off

2 hours ago
Thai police shut down ketamine beverage site in Samut Prakan Crime News

Thai police shut down ketamine beverage site in Samut Prakan

2 hours ago
Close shave: Phuket cops rescue woman after scarf snags (video) Phuket News

Close shave: Phuket cops rescue woman after scarf snags (video)

2 hours ago
Chiang Rai man claims worms emerge from skin after forest visit Thailand News

Chiang Rai man claims worms emerge from skin after forest visit

3 hours ago
Aussie lawyer’s massage ends in mystery after powder discovery Koh Samui News

Aussie lawyer’s massage ends in mystery after powder discovery

3 hours ago
Cambodia blocks medicine transfer at Thai border amid tensions Thailand News

Cambodia blocks medicine transfer at Thai border amid tensions

3 hours ago
Boozy brawl: Drunk lovers trash Pattaya flat and attack cops Pattaya News

Boozy brawl: Drunk lovers trash Pattaya flat and attack cops

3 hours ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal48 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 9, 2025
167 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x