Meth-fuelled mayhem: Thai cops nab drugged driver on Patong Hill

Patong police swooped late last night to arrest a Thai man who was not only high behind the wheel but also carrying methamphetamine on Phuket’s notorious Patong Hill.

The dramatic arrest unfolded at around 1.30am today, July 9, at the Patong Hill intersection on Phra Metta Road, a busy route popular with late-night revellers.

Under orders from Police Colonel Chalermchai Hirasawat, Superintendent of Patong Police Station, a coordinated team led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Somporn Surin, Deputy Superintendent of Investigation, and Pol. Lt. Col. Suphakom Chuchai, Deputy Superintendent of Crime Suppression, joined forces with patrol units to intercept the suspect.

According to police, the man was pulled over as part of routine checks but quickly aroused suspicion. Officers noticed his erratic behaviour and obvious signs of intoxication. A search of his vehicle revealed several meth pills hidden inside.

“He was clearly under the influence,” said one of the arresting officers. “His speech was slurred, and he couldn’t even stand straight.”

Further checks confirmed the man had been driving while high on meth, posing a danger to anyone unlucky enough to cross his path on the winding hill road.

The suspect was arrested on multiple charges: possession of Category 1 narcotics without permission, illegal use of Category 1 narcotics, and driving under the influence of drugs.

Patong Hill has long been known as one of Phuket’s most dangerous roads, with sharp curves and steep gradients that challenge even sober drivers. The combination of drugs and the treacherous route could have easily ended in disaster.

Pol. Lt. Phonpricha Chaiyakan, Deputy Superintendent of Crime Suppression, confirmed that the suspect’s arrest was officially recorded before he was transferred to the investigation team for further legal proceedings, reported The Phuket News.

Police say they will continue to crack down on drivers under the influence to prevent accidents and keep Phuket’s roads safe.

“We have zero tolerance for this behaviour,” Pol. Lt. Phonpricha said. “Anyone who thinks they can get away with driving while on drugs should think again.”