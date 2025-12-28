Patong sidewalk upgrades on track, says Mayor Lalita

Second phase scheduled to begin early next year

Photo of Mitch Connor Mitch ConnorPublished: December 28, 2025, 11:58 AM
96 1 minute read
Patong sidewalk upgrades on track, says Mayor Lalita | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of the Phuket News

Mayor Lalita Maneesri of Patong has assured both residents and visitors that ongoing efforts to enhance sidewalks along Patong’s beachfront and major roads are proceeding as scheduled. These improvements aim to ensure safe pedestrian access in this bustling tourist area.

Mayor Lalita acknowledged the receipt of complaints regarding the condition of footpaths on Thaweewong Road, a location currently undergoing significant landscape redevelopment.

She clarified that this project is a proactive enhancement rather than a reactive fix, forming part of a broader beachfront revitalisation plan.

The project along the beachfront is divided into three zones, incorporating beach landscaping and sidewalk construction on both sides of the road.

Patong sidewalk upgrades on track, says Mayor Lalita | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of the Phuket News

In addition to the work along the beach road, the Department of Rural Roads in Phuket is currently upgrading sidewalks on Phra Metta Road. The current phase spans both sides of the road from Pearl Circle in southern Patong to the entrance of the wastewater treatment plant and includes the installation of new lighting.

Mayor Lalita mentioned that this phase is nearing completion. The subsequent phase, from the wastewater treatment plant intersection to the Government Savings Bank branch, is set to commence early next year, promising improved visibility and pedestrian safety.

She emphasised that current government-led sidewalk issues are confined to these specific areas and are being actively managed by Patong Municipality and the Phuket Rural Roads Office.

Related Articles

Mayor Lalita also explained that any further sidewalk improvements on private land fall under the responsibility of the landowners. Patong Municipality’s role is to ensure compliance with building and safety standards and to encourage property owners to maintain accessibility, safety, and visual appeal.

Patong sidewalk upgrades on track, says Mayor Lalita | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of the Phuket News

‘Most property owners cooperate well,’ she stated. ‘However, in some areas where sidewalks are on private land, the municipality can only request cooperation rather than enforce action.’

She reiterated that the government is prioritising public safety while striving to minimise disruptions to pedestrians during the ongoing development and upgrade works, reported by the Phuket News.

Latest Thailand News
Patong sidewalk upgrades on track, says Mayor Lalita | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong sidewalk upgrades on track, says Mayor Lalita

1 hour ago
Indian tourist assaulted in South Pattaya over alleged escort payment dispute | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian tourist assaulted in South Pattaya over alleged escort payment dispute

2 hours ago
Construction worker dies after falling into drainage tunnel while retrieving phone | Thaiger Thailand News

Construction worker dies after falling into drainage tunnel while retrieving phone

2 hours ago
Thailand offers 39 free camping sites for new year holidays | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand offers 39 free camping sites for new year holidays

2 hours ago
Historic Buddha statue returns to Phayao after 65 years | Thaiger Thailand News

Historic Buddha statue returns to Phayao after 65 years

3 hours ago
Delivery rider kills ex-girlfriend outside Bang Na apartment before taking his own life | Thaiger Thailand News

Delivery rider kills ex-girlfriend outside Bang Na apartment before taking his own life

3 hours ago
Man arrested for posing as monk in 1.8 million baht scam | Thaiger Thailand News

Man arrested for posing as monk in 1.8 million baht scam

3 hours ago
Why “Boycott Thailand” is trending on social media | Thaiger Thailand News

Why “Boycott Thailand” is trending on social media

20 hours ago
Bus terminals packed as 134,000 travel home for New Year | Thaiger Thailand News

Bus terminals packed as 134,000 travel home for New Year

21 hours ago
Lieutenant General accused of rape and filming officer surrenders after police raid | Thaiger Thailand News

Lieutenant General accused of rape and filming officer surrenders after police raid

22 hours ago
Auditor General building collapse leads to 23 fraud indictments | Thaiger Thailand News

Auditor General building collapse leads to 23 fraud indictments

23 hours ago
Rare flat-headed cat spotted in Thailand after 29 years | Thaiger Thailand News

Rare flat-headed cat spotted in Thailand after 29 years

24 hours ago
Thailand and Cambodia sign 72-hour ceasefire agreement | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand and Cambodia sign 72-hour ceasefire agreement

1 day ago
Three soldiers killed at Ban Nong Chan returned to Chakraphong Camp Hospital | Thaiger Thailand News

Three soldiers killed at Ban Nong Chan returned to Chakraphong Camp Hospital

1 day ago
Truck driver falls asleep, kills four in motorway crash | Thaiger Thailand News

Truck driver falls asleep, kills four in motorway crash

1 day ago
Tragic fall claims young tourist&#8217;s life at Doi Jawale, Tak | Thaiger Thailand News

Tragic fall claims young tourist’s life at Doi Jawale, Tak

2 days ago
Three people rescued from broken lift in Pattaya hotel | Thaiger Thailand News

Three people rescued from broken lift in Pattaya hotel

2 days ago
‘Grab’ driver demands extra fare over traffic jam | Thaiger Thailand News

‘Grab’ driver demands extra fare over traffic jam

2 days ago
Thai Pakdee Party plans to cancel 1,000 and 500 baht banknotes | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Pakdee Party plans to cancel 1,000 and 500 baht banknotes

2 days ago
Chumphon woman arrested for using meth with child beside her | Thaiger Thailand News

Chumphon woman arrested for using meth with child beside her

2 days ago
Police called after Japanese man disrupts Udon Thani temple | Thaiger Thailand News

Police called after Japanese man disrupts Udon Thani temple

2 days ago
Lions rescued from illegal casino arrives at Ratchaburi sanctuary | Thaiger Thailand News

Lions rescued from illegal casino arrives at Ratchaburi sanctuary

2 days ago
Famous Psychic apologizes for border panic, Begs for second chance | Thaiger Bangkok News

Famous Psychic apologizes for border panic, Begs for second chance

3 days ago
Former monk arrested after shooting and kidnapping woman in Kanchanaburi | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Former monk arrested after shooting and kidnapping woman in Kanchanaburi

3 days ago
India condemns Thailand for demolishing Hindu statue at Cambodia border | Thaiger Bangkok News

India condemns Thailand for demolishing Hindu statue at Cambodia border

3 days ago
Phuket News
Tags
Photo of Mitch Connor Mitch ConnorPublished: December 28, 2025, 11:58 AM
96 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Mitch Connor

Mitch Connor

Mitch is a Bangkok resident, having relocated from Southern California, via Florida in 2022. He studied journalism before dropping out of college to teach English in South America. After returning to the US, he spent 4 years working for various online publishers before moving to Thailand.