Patong sidewalk upgrades on track, says Mayor Lalita

Mayor Lalita Maneesri of Patong has assured both residents and visitors that ongoing efforts to enhance sidewalks along Patong’s beachfront and major roads are proceeding as scheduled. These improvements aim to ensure safe pedestrian access in this bustling tourist area.

Mayor Lalita acknowledged the receipt of complaints regarding the condition of footpaths on Thaweewong Road, a location currently undergoing significant landscape redevelopment.

She clarified that this project is a proactive enhancement rather than a reactive fix, forming part of a broader beachfront revitalisation plan.

The project along the beachfront is divided into three zones, incorporating beach landscaping and sidewalk construction on both sides of the road.

In addition to the work along the beach road, the Department of Rural Roads in Phuket is currently upgrading sidewalks on Phra Metta Road. The current phase spans both sides of the road from Pearl Circle in southern Patong to the entrance of the wastewater treatment plant and includes the installation of new lighting.

Mayor Lalita mentioned that this phase is nearing completion. The subsequent phase, from the wastewater treatment plant intersection to the Government Savings Bank branch, is set to commence early next year, promising improved visibility and pedestrian safety.

She emphasised that current government-led sidewalk issues are confined to these specific areas and are being actively managed by Patong Municipality and the Phuket Rural Roads Office.

Mayor Lalita also explained that any further sidewalk improvements on private land fall under the responsibility of the landowners. Patong Municipality’s role is to ensure compliance with building and safety standards and to encourage property owners to maintain accessibility, safety, and visual appeal.

‘Most property owners cooperate well,’ she stated. ‘However, in some areas where sidewalks are on private land, the municipality can only request cooperation rather than enforce action.’

She reiterated that the government is prioritising public safety while striving to minimise disruptions to pedestrians during the ongoing development and upgrade works, reported by the Phuket News.