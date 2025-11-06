Patong tunnel will be built, says transport minister amid backlash

Thailand’s transport minister has confirmed a long-delayed tunnel project will proceed as planned, following public backlash and confusion over recent changes.

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn moved swiftly to calm the storm, releasing multiple statements through Phuket’s Public Relations Department late Sunday, November 2, to reassure residents and business leaders that the government remains committed to the long-awaited project.

At least four separate announcements, some repeating the same message, were issued in just two hours as the ministry scrambled to address growing criticism over recent design changes and management shifts.

“I can confirm that the Phuket Tunnel will definitely be built. There will be no changes at all.”

His assurance came after he ordered sweeping revisions to the project, including a reduction in the tunnel’s width from 17 to 10 metres, removal of the proposed toll fee, and a management handover from the Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT).

These changes raised questions about safety measures, especially whether motorbikes would still be allowed in the narrower tunnel. However, Phiphat insisted the project remains on schedule.

“We are only considering the details of toll collection. The likelihood is that it will not be collected, to reduce expenses and increase income for Phuket residents and tourists.”

Phiphat added that while the Kathu–Patong tunnel will likely be toll-free, the second phase, a 30.6km elevated expressway linking Muang Mai, Koh Kaew, and Kathu, may still operate under a toll system, offering motorists an alternative route.

The Patong Tunnel is part of the larger Phuket Expressway Project, officially split into two phases. Phase 1 is the 3.98km Kathu–Patong stretch, including the tunnel beneath Patong Hill. Phase 2 is the elevated road extending from Phuket Airport to Kathu.

A full feasibility study and Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) were completed in 2022 under former Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob, aiming to ease chronic traffic congestion and enhance road safety along Phuket’s most heavily used routes, according to The Phuket News.

Phiphat said the project is now in the procurement phase, with bidding expected by 2026 and construction slated to begin next year.

“I want Phuket residents to be at ease. We will not slow down or stop. This is what Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s government has tasked us to do: make travel easier and safer.”