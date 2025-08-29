Italian man attacked after confronting Uzbek over Thai girlfriend’s assault in Pattaya

An Italian man confronted an Uzbek national who sexually assaulted his Thai girlfriend on Pattaya Walking Street on August 28, only to be attacked by the suspect’s friend.

According to witnesses, the Uzbek man, later identified as Mukhtae Lbahan, punched the Italian man, 46 year old Francesco Lenza, until he collapsed to the ground. Officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station were then called to the scene and escorted both parties for questioning.

Police told local news agency Athip Burapa News that tensions continued at the police station, with both sides shouting at each other. Officers had to separate them to prevent further altercations.

Lenza’s Thai girlfriend, 26 year old Teerada, told police that she and her boyfriend were walking back to their hotel after most entertainment venues in the area had closed. They stopped to buy food from street vendors when the Uzbek man, identified as Yerkin Abdesshov, suddenly groped her bottom.

Her Italian boyfriend became enraged and confronted him, at which point Abdesshov’s friend, Lbahan, struck Lenza hard in the face.

Teerada said she initially wanted to drop legal proceedings when they arrived at the police station. However, she changed her mind after the suspect showed no remorse and even insulted her by calling her a sex worker. She told officers she would pursue the case to the fullest extent of the law.

Police reported that Lenza was later transferred to hospital for treatment to his facial injuries. They are now collecting witness testimony and reviewing CCTV footage in order to finalise charges against the two Uzbek nationals.

The charges have not yet been concluded. However, according to police, Abdesshov may face prosecution under Section 278 of the Criminal Law for sexual assault, which carries a penalty of up to 10 years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 200,000 baht, or both.

Lbahan may face charges under Section 295 of the Criminal Law for physical assault causing bodily harm, which carries a penalty of up to two years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both.