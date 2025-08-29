Italian man attacked after confronting Uzbek over Thai girlfriend’s assault in Pattaya

Uzbek tourists reportedly grope Thai woman's bottom and call her sex worker

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin10 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, August 29, 2025
53 1 minute read
Italian man attacked after confronting Uzbek over Thai girlfriend’s assault in Pattaya | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ค้นข่าวnews

An Italian man confronted an Uzbek national who sexually assaulted his Thai girlfriend on Pattaya Walking Street on August 28, only to be attacked by the suspect’s friend.

According to witnesses, the Uzbek man, later identified as Mukhtae Lbahan, punched the Italian man, 46 year old Francesco Lenza, until he collapsed to the ground. Officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station were then called to the scene and escorted both parties for questioning.

Police told local news agency Athip Burapa News that tensions continued at the police station, with both sides shouting at each other. Officers had to separate them to prevent further altercations.

Lenza’s Thai girlfriend, 26 year old Teerada, told police that she and her boyfriend were walking back to their hotel after most entertainment venues in the area had closed. They stopped to buy food from street vendors when the Uzbek man, identified as Yerkin Abdesshov, suddenly groped her bottom.

Her Italian boyfriend became enraged and confronted him, at which point Abdesshov’s friend, Lbahan, struck Lenza hard in the face.

Italian man attacked by Uzbek on Pattaya Wallking Street
Photo via Facebook/ อธิปบูรพา

Teerada said she initially wanted to drop legal proceedings when they arrived at the police station. However, she changed her mind after the suspect showed no remorse and even insulted her by calling her a sex worker. She told officers she would pursue the case to the fullest extent of the law.

Police reported that Lenza was later transferred to hospital for treatment to his facial injuries. They are now collecting witness testimony and reviewing CCTV footage in order to finalise charges against the two Uzbek nationals.

Related Articles
Uzbek tourists grope Thai woman's bottom and attack her Italian boyfriend
Photo via Facebook/ อธิปบูรพา

The charges have not yet been concluded. However, according to police, Abdesshov may face prosecution under Section 278 of the Criminal Law for sexual assault, which carries a penalty of up to 10 years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 200,000 baht, or both.

Lbahan may face charges under Section 295 of the Criminal Law for physical assault causing bodily harm, which carries a penalty of up to two years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both.

Latest Thailand News
Thai woman and foreign boyfriend physically assaulted at Pattaya bar | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai woman and foreign boyfriend physically assaulted at Pattaya bar

25 seconds ago
Italian man attacked after confronting Uzbek over Thai girlfriend’s assault in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Italian man attacked after confronting Uzbek over Thai girlfriend’s assault in Pattaya

10 minutes ago
Outta control: Runaway truck ploughs into Patong ditch | Thaiger Phuket News

Outta control: Runaway truck ploughs into Patong ditch

13 minutes ago
Buzzed and breathless: Bee sting sends biker to Pattaya ER | Thaiger Pattaya News

Buzzed and breathless: Bee sting sends biker to Pattaya ER

34 minutes ago
NACC swoops on shady Phuket land works in corruption blitz | Thaiger Phuket News

NACC swoops on shady Phuket land works in corruption blitz

50 minutes ago
Thai influencer stopped from septic truck protest at Thai-Cambodian border | Thaiger Crime News

Thai influencer stopped from septic truck protest at Thai-Cambodian border

1 hour ago
Power play: Anutin eyes PM seat if Paetongtarn falls | Thaiger Bangkok News

Power play: Anutin eyes PM seat if Paetongtarn falls

1 hour ago
Thailand to slam the gate shut with Cambodia border wall | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand to slam the gate shut with Cambodia border wall

2 hours ago
Monsoon mayhem: Thailand braces for more heavy rainfall | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Monsoon mayhem: Thailand braces for more heavy rainfall

2 hours ago
Hopefuls flock to central Thailand temple for lottery blessings | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Hopefuls flock to central Thailand temple for lottery blessings

18 hours ago
Pattaya ramps up canal cleanup to boost eco-tourism future | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya ramps up canal cleanup to boost eco-tourism future

18 hours ago
Bangkok court jails Chuwit for defamation, grants bail on appeal | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok court jails Chuwit for defamation, grants bail on appeal

18 hours ago
Royal honour: Thai princess named national artist for painting | Thaiger Thailand News

Royal honour: Thai princess named national artist for painting

19 hours ago
Financial stress linked to body found hanging at Phuket shrine | Thaiger Phuket News

Financial stress linked to body found hanging at Phuket shrine

20 hours ago
‘Naga coconut tree’ in Phetchabun sparks lucky number frenzy | Thaiger Thailand News

‘Naga coconut tree’ in Phetchabun sparks lucky number frenzy

20 hours ago
Foreigner nabbed for daring bike theft on Pattaya Walking Street | Thaiger Pattaya News

Foreigner nabbed for daring bike theft on Pattaya Walking Street

21 hours ago
Thailand recruits 10,000 Sri Lankan workers to tackle labour shortages | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand recruits 10,000 Sri Lankan workers to tackle labour shortages

21 hours ago
Paetongtarn to skip court ruling, waits from Govt House | Thaiger Bangkok News

Paetongtarn to skip court ruling, waits from Govt House

21 hours ago
Thai police arrest duo for selling wildlife on Facebook | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai police arrest duo for selling wildlife on Facebook

21 hours ago
Thai Airways fast-tracks mega Boeing and Airbus fleet expansion | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai Airways fast-tracks mega Boeing and Airbus fleet expansion

22 hours ago
Thai Teacher pleads for compassion as student faces deportation to Cambodia (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Teacher pleads for compassion as student faces deportation to Cambodia (video)

22 hours ago
Trip.com touts AI future at Forbes Thailand forum | Thaiger Business News

Trip.com touts AI future at Forbes Thailand forum

22 hours ago
Police hunt violent youth gang for shooting teen on Phuket road | Thaiger Phuket News

Police hunt violent youth gang for shooting teen on Phuket road

24 hours ago
Crypto cash: Thailand warns over iris scan scams offering rewards | Thaiger Thailand News

Crypto cash: Thailand warns over iris scan scams offering rewards

24 hours ago
Bangkok woman arrested for illegal surrogacy with foreigners | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok woman arrested for illegal surrogacy with foreigners

24 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin10 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, August 29, 2025
53 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x