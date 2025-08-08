Motorcycle rider killed on Phuket’s deadly Coconut Grove curve

A Phuket motorcyclist has died after a high-speed crash at a notorious curve on Thepkasattri Road in Mai Khao, sparking renewed concerns over road safety in the area.

The accident occurred yesterday evening, August 7, near the Coconut Grove Curve—a stretch long feared by local riders. Police say the 41 year old victim, later identified as Mai Khao resident Samreong (surname withheld), lost control of his black GPX Legend 250 before hitting the central median.

Tha Chatchai Police received the emergency call at 5.05pm, said Deputy Inspector (Investigation) Police Lieutenant Jitthiwa Thanawithila. Rescue teams from the Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation’s Muang Mai Branch were dispatched immediately.

On arrival, medics found Samreong lying unconscious on the tarmac, just metres from his wrecked motorcycle, which lay sprawled in the middle of the road. Despite desperate CPR attempts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash caused significant traffic delays as officers worked to move the bike and cordon off the area. The body was transferred to Thalang Hospital for a post-mortem examination to establish the exact cause of death.

Pol. Lt. Jitthiwa confirmed that police are in the process of notifying the man’s family so religious rites can be performed.

The Coconut Grove Curve has a reputation among riders for its sharp bend and uneven road surface, particularly dangerous during Phuket’s rainy season. Locals say that even experienced motorcyclists have come unstuck here when misjudging the turn or riding too fast, reported The Phuket News.

One regular commuter said, “Everyone knows that corner. If you’re not careful, it will catch you out. It’s taken too many lives already.”

Phuket has some of the highest rates of road accidents in Thailand, with motorcycles accounting for the majority of fatalities. Police urge riders to slow down, wear helmets, and take extra care on known accident blackspots.

The investigation is ongoing, but initial assessments suggest the crash was a single-vehicle accident with no other motorists involved. Officers will review CCTV from the area to confirm the sequence of events.