Chinese man surrenders after armed standoff in Pattaya store

A dramatic two-hour standoff unfolded in Pattaya in the early hours of today when an armed Chinese man holed up inside a convenience store, before surrendering to police.

Pattaya City Police received the report at 12.16am today, August 8, alerting them to a man with a gun inside a shop near the entrance to Soi Thepprasit 8.

Deputy Superintendent of Pattaya City Police Police Lieutenant Colonel Siriwat Krachmas quickly briefed Station Chief Police Colonel Anek Srathongyoo. A team of investigative officers and Pattaya Tourist Police was dispatched to the scene, where they found a crowd of concerned street vendors gathered outside.

Officers evacuated the area and sealed off both the front and rear of the store, preventing any attempts to escape. With an interpreter’s help, police began negotiating with the suspect, identified as 35 year old Zhang Shuai, a Chinese national of Korean descent.

For two tense hours, Zhang remained in the back of the store. Police assured him they were there to help, eventually persuading him to walk out with his hands raised. He surrendered without incident and was immediately detained.

A search of the premises uncovered a modified Glock 19 blank gun, altered to fire .380mm ammunition. Store staff told police Zhang had burst in looking terrified, claiming another Chinese man was chasing him with the intent to kill. The alleged pursuer reportedly fled before officers arrived.

One employee described the panic:

“He just ran straight to the back, holding a gun. We didn’t know what was going to happen, so we ran and called the police.”

Pol. Col. Anek personally oversaw Zhang’s arrest and the seizure of the weapon. Investigators say early evidence suggests a possible connection to call centre gang activity, a link reminiscent of a recent incident involving armed foreign nationals, reported The Pattaya News.

Zhang is now in custody and being questioned to determine his motives and whether the incident is linked to organised crime. Police have confirmed that more details will be released once the investigation progresses.