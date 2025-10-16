Thai man arrested for stealing speedboat from Phuket pier

Suspect caught during second attempted theft after week-long police pursuit

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin39 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, October 16, 2025
160 1 minute read
Thai man arrested for stealing speedboat from Phuket pier | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์ and เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

Police arrested a Thai man for stealing a speedboat belonging to a travel agency from the Asia Marina Pier on Sire Island, Phuket, on October 7.

The travel agency, Phuket New Generation Travel (PNT), sought help from online communities and local media outlets to locate the missing speedboat, named Kantee. CCTV footage showed that the vessel was stolen at around 11.40pm on October 7.

In the video, the male thief was seen boarding the boat and driving it away at night. The stolen vessel was found floating at sea off Nai Yang Beach the following day. Although the company managed to retrieve it, they proceeded with legal action to identify the perpetrator.

After a week-long investigation, police managed to identify and arrest the suspect at around 9pm yesterday, October 15, when he allegedly attempted to steal another speedboat from the same pier.

A security guard noticed the man acting suspiciously and stopped him before he could escape with the boat. According to a report by Newshawk Phuket, the suspect appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicating substance.

speedboat theft Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

Police were called to the scene and arrested the man, who they believe had sniffed paint thinner before attempting the second theft.

The report did not disclose the suspect’s identity or details of any legal penalties. However, under Thailand’s Criminal Law, theft carries a punishment of up to three years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 60,000 baht, or both.

Related Articles
Thai thief arrested after stealing speedboat
Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

A similar incident occurred in Pattaya in September, where three men were arrested for stealing a speedboat belonging to a recycling factory owner. The suspects reportedly sent the vessel to a repair shop for repainting, but police were able to track it down.

One of the suspects denied the charge, claiming that he and the others had a legitimate sales agreement with the owner and therefore had the right to take the boat. Police, however, urged the suspects to present their defence in court.

Latest Thailand News
Thai housemaid and husband arrested for stealing gold and cash from blind employer | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai housemaid and husband arrested for stealing gold and cash from blind employer

10 minutes ago
Box jellyfish sting scare hits tourists at Patong Beach | Thaiger Phuket News

Box jellyfish sting scare hits tourists at Patong Beach

22 minutes ago
Thai man arrested for stealing speedboat from Phuket pier | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai man arrested for stealing speedboat from Phuket pier

39 minutes ago
Koh Chang tourism rebounds despite border tension | Thaiger Tourism News

Koh Chang tourism rebounds despite border tension

55 minutes ago
Thai man arrested for murdering neighbour allegedly over lottery dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man arrested for murdering neighbour allegedly over lottery dispute

1 hour ago
Barbershop drug den busted in Bangkok police sting | Thaiger Bangkok News

Barbershop drug den busted in Bangkok police sting

1 hour ago
Thailand plans historic law to boost trans rights by March | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand plans historic law to boost trans rights by March

2 hours ago
3 transwomen attack Indian men and hotel guard in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

3 transwomen attack Indian men and hotel guard in Pattaya

2 hours ago
Phuket marks Austrian consul handover with honour and ceremony | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket marks Austrian consul handover with honour and ceremony

2 hours ago
Lottery hunters chase lucky numbers at Udon Thani Naga site | Thaiger Thailand News

Lottery hunters chase lucky numbers at Udon Thani Naga site

3 hours ago
Italian tourist lost in Pattaya with only a hotel key in hand | Thaiger Pattaya News

Italian tourist lost in Pattaya with only a hotel key in hand

4 hours ago
Police bust 5 illegal tour guides working for Israeli-Thai couple on Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger Thailand News

Police bust 5 illegal tour guides working for Israeli-Thai couple on Koh Pha Ngan

4 hours ago
Bangkok’s giant sinkhole grows, gobbles up more sand | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok’s giant sinkhole grows, gobbles up more sand

4 hours ago
Jealous ex beats love rival to death in Phuket flat bust-up | Thaiger Phuket News

Jealous ex beats love rival to death in Phuket flat bust-up

5 hours ago
Police suspect suicide after foreign man falls to death from Bangkok hotel | Thaiger Bangkok News

Police suspect suicide after foreign man falls to death from Bangkok hotel

5 hours ago
Thailand backs US crackdown on online scam empire | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand backs US crackdown on online scam empire

5 hours ago
New rules, same fun? Everything travellers need to know about Thailand&#8217;s new drinking laws | Thaiger Travel Guides

New rules, same fun? Everything travellers need to know about Thailand’s new drinking laws

5 hours ago
Teen driver dies after causing four-vehicle collision in Kanchanaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Teen driver dies after causing four-vehicle collision in Kanchanaburi

5 hours ago
Golden ‘Naga’ eel found in central Thailand sparks lottery frenzy | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Golden ‘Naga’ eel found in central Thailand sparks lottery frenzy

6 hours ago
Phuket pushes ahead with AI traffic lights to ease jams | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket pushes ahead with AI traffic lights to ease jams

6 hours ago
Body of pregnant woman found after tugboat capsizes in Ayutthaya river | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Body of pregnant woman found after tugboat capsizes in Ayutthaya river

6 hours ago
Pattaya to host first-ever Eastern Muslim Culture Expo | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya to host first-ever Eastern Muslim Culture Expo

6 hours ago
Missing British teen found in Thai jungle surviving on bugs and bark | Thaiger Thailand News

Missing British teen found in Thai jungle surviving on bugs and bark

6 hours ago
Stormy skies bring another wet week to Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Stormy skies bring another wet week to Thailand

9 hours ago
Chiang Mai teen’s hand reattached after gang attack | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai teen’s hand reattached after gang attack

22 hours ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin39 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, October 16, 2025
160 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.