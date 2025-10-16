Thai man arrested for stealing speedboat from Phuket pier

Police arrested a Thai man for stealing a speedboat belonging to a travel agency from the Asia Marina Pier on Sire Island, Phuket, on October 7.

The travel agency, Phuket New Generation Travel (PNT), sought help from online communities and local media outlets to locate the missing speedboat, named Kantee. CCTV footage showed that the vessel was stolen at around 11.40pm on October 7.

In the video, the male thief was seen boarding the boat and driving it away at night. The stolen vessel was found floating at sea off Nai Yang Beach the following day. Although the company managed to retrieve it, they proceeded with legal action to identify the perpetrator.

After a week-long investigation, police managed to identify and arrest the suspect at around 9pm yesterday, October 15, when he allegedly attempted to steal another speedboat from the same pier.

A security guard noticed the man acting suspiciously and stopped him before he could escape with the boat. According to a report by Newshawk Phuket, the suspect appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicating substance.

Police were called to the scene and arrested the man, who they believe had sniffed paint thinner before attempting the second theft.

The report did not disclose the suspect’s identity or details of any legal penalties. However, under Thailand’s Criminal Law, theft carries a punishment of up to three years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 60,000 baht, or both.

A similar incident occurred in Pattaya in September, where three men were arrested for stealing a speedboat belonging to a recycling factory owner. The suspects reportedly sent the vessel to a repair shop for repainting, but police were able to track it down.

One of the suspects denied the charge, claiming that he and the others had a legitimate sales agreement with the owner and therefore had the right to take the boat. Police, however, urged the suspects to present their defence in court.