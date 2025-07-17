Jellyfish helliday turns toxic as ‘floating terror’ hits Phuket beach

Holiday hotspot on high alert after beach invaders wash ashore

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott6 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 17, 2025
86 2 minutes read
Jellyfish helliday turns toxic as ‘floating terror’ hits Phuket beach
Picture courtesy of Britannica

Tourists are being urged to look but not touch after a host of venomous sea creatures, including a notorious stinger dubbed the “floating terror,” washed up on a popular beach in Phuket.

Marine life officials have sounded the alarm after several dangerous sea critters, including the venom-packed Portuguese man o’ war, were discovered on the sands of Kata Noi Beach in Phuket.

The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) confirmed a range of hazardous species had been found after lifeguards and a coastal monitoring team raised the red flag on the afternoon of July 15.

Inspectors from the Andaman Sea and Coastal Resources Research Center identified two to three Portuguese man o’ war which, despite appearances, aren’t true jellyfish but floating siphonophores that pack a nasty sting.

“They look like jellyfish and they sting like jellyfish,” a DMCR official warned. “The umbrella-like shells we found were around one to 2 centimetres in size, but don’t let that fool you, they can still cause serious pain.”

Also spotted were blue sea dragons (Glaucilla sp.) – dazzling but dangerous. These tiny electric-blue creatures feed on venomous jellyfish and recycle their toxins, making them capable of delivering a powerful zap to unsuspecting swimmers.

Jellyfish helliday turns toxic as 'floating terror' hits Phuket beach | News by Thaiger
Picture of blue sea dragon courtesy of BBC

Adding to the mix were spectacled jellyfish, better known as ‘blue button’ jellyfish, and by-the-wind sailors (Velella velella), which may be less harmful but can still cause skin irritation.

Related Articles

Officials believe the sudden invasion is down to recent rough seas, with strong winds and waves up to 2 metres high likely pushing the creatures ashore.

Over at Karon Beach, lifeguards confirmed more of the same: blue dragons, blue buttons, and by-the-wind sailors were all still floating near the shore, Phuket News reported.

The DMCR is urging holidaymakers, locals and beach businesses to keep their distance from any unknown sea creatures on the sand or in shallow waters. Warning signs are being put up, lifeguards are on red alert, and safety advice is being shared through local networks.

Jellyfish helliday turns toxic as 'floating terror' hits Phuket beach | News by Thaiger Jellyfish helliday turns toxic as 'floating terror' hits Phuket beach | News by Thaiger

Jellyfish helliday turns toxic as 'floating terror' hits Phuket beach | News by Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of Phuket News

Monitoring teams have been told to keep an eye on jellyfish activity and record any stings. First-aid leaflets are also being circulated, including instructions to rinse stings with vinegar and avoid freshwater or rubbing the area, which can make things worse.

“Seek medical help straight away if you get stung,” the DMCR stressed.

With jellyfish blooms often triggered by seasonal changes and warmer waters, officials warned more incidents could follow. Patrols are ongoing and tourists heading to Kata, Karon, or nearby beaches are being told to check beach flags and speak to lifeguards before heading into the surf.

Latest Thailand News
Family scoops 6 million baht jackpot in Thai lottery Thailand News

Family scoops 6 million baht jackpot in Thai lottery

46 seconds ago
Thai man slits neighbour’s throat over mistaken phone theft Thailand News

Thai man slits neighbour’s throat over mistaken phone theft

8 minutes ago
Museums and art spaces in Chiang Mai to discover its cultural soul Chiang Mai Travel

Museums and art spaces in Chiang Mai to discover its cultural soul

19 minutes ago
Truck runs red light, fatally hits Thai traffic officer in Bangkok (video) Bangkok News

Truck runs red light, fatally hits Thai traffic officer in Bangkok (video)

33 minutes ago
UAE island fever: Phuket and Madagascar top wishlist Phuket News

UAE island fever: Phuket and Madagascar top wishlist

45 minutes ago
Creamer crime! American nabbed with heroin &#8216;brew-tally&#8217; hidden Phuket News

Creamer crime! American nabbed with heroin ‘brew-tally’ hidden

55 minutes ago
Van hits cyclist at Bangkok crossing, elderly man injured (video) Bangkok News

Van hits cyclist at Bangkok crossing, elderly man injured (video)

1 hour ago
Mute Thai man arrested for selling porn featuring young boys Thailand News

Mute Thai man arrested for selling porn featuring young boys

1 hour ago
AirAsia spreads its wings with new Bangkok–Hai Phong route Bangkok News

AirAsia spreads its wings with new Bangkok–Hai Phong route

1 hour ago
Honey trap! Love-struck Pakistani youths kidnapped in Thailand Thailand News

Honey trap! Love-struck Pakistani youths kidnapped in Thailand

2 hours ago
Flash floods hit Nan province amid heavy rainfall warning (video) Thailand News

Flash floods hit Nan province amid heavy rainfall warning (video)

2 hours ago
Landmine blast injures 3 soldiers near Thai-Cambodian border Thailand News

Landmine blast injures 3 soldiers near Thai-Cambodian border

2 hours ago
Tuk tuk blitz nets 800 drivers in Bangkok mall clampdown Bangkok News

Tuk tuk blitz nets 800 drivers in Bangkok mall clampdown

2 hours ago
Teenage tycoon’s stolen motorbike empire gets punctured in Pattaya Pattaya News

Teenage tycoon’s stolen motorbike empire gets punctured in Pattaya

3 hours ago
State Railway of Thailand ticket system shutdown for upgrades Thailand News

State Railway of Thailand ticket system shutdown for upgrades

4 hours ago
Drug dealer arrested in Phanom for selling meth to students Crime News

Drug dealer arrested in Phanom for selling meth to students

4 hours ago
Howl of shame: Foreigner accused of burying Siberian Husky alive in Phuket Phuket News

Howl of shame: Foreigner accused of burying Siberian Husky alive in Phuket

4 hours ago
Electricity rates review set as Thailand aims to cap prices Thailand News

Electricity rates review set as Thailand aims to cap prices

4 hours ago
Fried and conned! Chancer nicks nosh from Pattaya food vendor Pattaya News

Fried and conned! Chancer nicks nosh from Pattaya food vendor

4 hours ago
Bedridden woman found dead after robbery in Ratchaburi Crime News

Bedridden woman found dead after robbery in Ratchaburi

4 hours ago
Thai massage shop worker and Vietnamese client killed in electrocution Thailand News

Thai massage shop worker and Vietnamese client killed in electrocution

5 hours ago
Thai House passes amnesty bills but snubs lese majeste cases Bangkok News

Thai House passes amnesty bills but snubs lese majeste cases

5 hours ago
Contractor from Surin scoops 12 million baht in lottery Thailand News

Contractor from Surin scoops 12 million baht in lottery

5 hours ago
Blazing squad! Foreigner’s 4&#215;4 goes up in smoke on Pattaya street Pattaya News

Blazing squad! Foreigner’s 4×4 goes up in smoke on Pattaya street

5 hours ago
Red flags at the border: Thai senator calls for crackdown committee Thailand News

Red flags at the border: Thai senator calls for crackdown committee

5 hours ago
Phuket NewsThailand NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott6 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 17, 2025
86 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x