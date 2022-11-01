Thailand
How to prevent and treat venomous jellyfish stings in Thailand
Venomous jellyfish are no joke and are found in Thailand’s waters all year round. Don’t worry, you don’t have to cancel your beach holiday, just learn the necessary tips to prevent and treat jellyfish stings and you’ll be all set.
If a jellyfish warning sign is up at the beach, stay out of the water. Some venomous jellyfish such as fire jellyfish – one of the smallest yet most venomous jellies in the world – like to swim in their thousands. Surviving a fire jellyfish swarm would be very difficult.
Don’t ignore a red flag. Whether the red flag is a warning against choppy conditions, a shark, or a smack of jellyfish, it is not safe to swim. Tourists ignoring red flags at the beach in Thailand or anywhere has tragic consequences.
Do not underestimate the danger posed by toxic jellyfish. Jellyfish venom attacks the cardiovascular system and can cause the human heart to stop beating in just two to five minutes. Untreated jellyfish stings can be fatal.
Preventing jellyfish stings
- Keep a look out for jellyfish warning signs.
- Swim inside the net if the beach has a designated swimming area.
- Keep your eyes peeled for jellyfish while swimming.
- Beware of ‘beached’ jellyfish – they can sting even if they are dead.
- Do not swim in the sea after rain, at night, or outside the jellyfish buoys.
Treating jellyfish stings
- Get the injured out of the sea to a safe place and have someone call an ambulance (1669).
- Keep the injured calm and still. Moving will cause the venom to move around the body.
- If the injured is unconscious, perform CPR before pouring vinegar on the wound.
- Pour vinegar over the affected area continuously for 30 seconds. Vinegar should be available at all beachside resorts. If you’re going to a remote beach, take your own bottle of vinegar.
- Do not pour still water or rub sand into the wound.
- Observe the injured for 45 minutes. Watch for severe pain, restlessness and confusion, sweating, chills, vomiting, chest pain, heart palpitations, chest tightness, difficulty breathing or skin discolouration – seek urgent medical attention.
Box jellyfish can be found in the seas of southern Thailand. Since 2002, ten people in Thailand have died from box jellyfish stings – nine in the waters of Koh Samui, and Koh Pha Ngan.
Last August, a nine year old Israeli boy died from a box jellyfish sting on Koh Pha Ngan.
In March, hotel staff all over Koh Samui came together to learn how to prevent and treat box jellyfish stings in particular.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Musk fires Twitter board, launches subscription service, resurrects Vine
Thailand News Today | Top 10 nationalities buying condos in Thailand
Chiang Mai to have rubber-tyred tram in 2028
BISP Soccer 7s tournament returns this November
Call centre trafficked forced labour to sell crypto via Tinder
Pattaya captors of Chinese man may have had illegal student visas, says “Big Joke”
How to prevent and treat venomous jellyfish stings in Thailand
No masks or PCR needed for World Cup in Qatar says organisers
Check Thai lottery result 1 November 2022
Famous Pattaya chef serves food to disadvantaged children
Man in bunny ears blamed for Halloween stampede in Seoul
VIDEO: Pit bull attacks in Pattaya
Trains headed to most parts of Thailand now leaving from this Bangkok station
Thai doctor condemned for livestreaming surgery
Are people worried about events in Thailand after the Korean stampede?
Ride a ‘floating train’ from Bangkok to the biggest reservoir in Thailand
Check Thai lottery result 1 November 2022
Missing Indonesian woman’s body found inside giant python
Delicious Thai fruits that will delight your taste buds
North and South Thailand, what’s the difference?
5 irresistible cafes in Pattaya (2022)
Mother seeks help after 14 year old daughter turns to prostitution
Ugandan prostitute snatches hundreds of thousands of baht from British tourist in Pattaya
Murderer surrenders after stabbing wrong man in Phuket
Thailand to experience total lunar eclipse during Loy Krathong Festival
Hundreds of Chinese citizens arrested in Bangkok drug party raid
Thai-Scottish man swims 30 kilometres to and from an island in southern Thailand
Eat a dick! (A waffle dick)
8 must-visit national parks in Thailand
Koh Samui sees influx of Russian tourism
Ride a ‘floating train’ from Bangkok to the biggest reservoir in Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Lifestyle7 hours ago
Check Thai lottery result 1 November 2022
-
Crime1 day ago
Murderer surrenders after stabbing wrong man in Phuket
-
Thailand1 day ago
Thailand to experience total lunar eclipse during Loy Krathong Festival
-
Krabi1 day ago
Thai-Scottish man swims 30 kilometres to and from an island in southern Thailand
-
Best of1 day ago
8 must-visit national parks in Thailand
-
Koh Samui1 day ago
Koh Samui sees influx of Russian tourism
-
Bangkok9 hours ago
Ride a ‘floating train’ from Bangkok to the biggest reservoir in Thailand
-
Best of12 hours ago
Fun family-friendly activities to enjoy in Thailand
Recent comments: