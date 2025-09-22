Swift karma: Thai thief crashes motorcycle while fleeing bag snatch

Hospitalised suspect faces charges as investigators probe past offences

September 22, 2025
Photo via ThaiRath

A Thai thief crashed his motorcycle into a pickup while making his escape after snatching a bag from a pedestrian in Nakhon Ratchasima province last night, September 21. The suspect is reported to be in a critical condition.

Pak Chong Police Station officers received a complaint of a bag snatcher at around 11.30pm and attended the scene outside a restaurant on the Old Friendship Highway. The victim, 18 year old June, also reported that the thief was injured in a collision near the scene of the theft.

Officers found the suspect, 26 year old Wanchana, in serious condition. He was lying face down near his black and red motorcycle and a black Toyota Vigo pickup. Dressed in a black T-shirt and brown shorts, his injuries were not specified by police.

The 27 year old pickup driver, Wassana, told police that she had been passing through an intersection when Wanchana crashed into her vehicle. Her pickup sustained a dent on the left rear door, while Wanchana’s motorcycle was badly damaged at the front.

The theft victim, June, explained that she and her friends were standing outside the restaurant when she noticed the suspicious motorcyclist circling. Feeling uneasy, she moved her cash from her shoulder bag into her trouser pocket, leaving only 40 baht and some personal documents inside the bag.

Thai thief injured in car crash
Photo via ThaiRath

Moments later, the man approached closely and snatched the bag before speeding off. He then crashed into the pickup truck and lost consciousness.

While Wanchana remains under hospital treatment, officers have filed two charges against him:

  • Section 336 of the Criminal Law: Theft by snatching, punishable by imprisonment of up to five years and a fine of up to 100,000 baht.
  • Section 358 of the Criminal Law: Causing damage to another person’s property, punishable by imprisonment of up to three years, a fine of up to 60,000 baht, or both.

Police also suspect Wanchana of involvement in two other bag snatching cases in the area and will conduct further questioning once his condition improves.

Thief crashes motorcycle into pickup after bag snatching
Photo via Facebook/ ปากช่องไทม์

