Thailand video news New Vintage Car Tax Introduced to Promote Tourism and Regulate Use, Thaksin’s Son-in-Law Considered as Pheu Thai’s PM Candidate

Thailand’s week was marked by diverse developments — from ranking 34th in the 2025 Global Retirement Index while Portugal led the chart, to Pheu Thai reportedly considering Thaksin Shinawatra’s son-in-law as a future PM candidate. Authorities denied a Jewish New Year event on Patong Beach, cracked down on high-profile tourist crimes in Pattaya, Phuket and Khon Kaen, and introduced a new vintage car tax aimed at boosting tourism while regulating classic vehicles.

Thailand has been placed 34th out of 44 in the 2025 Global Retirement Report, while Portugal took the top spot. The ranking considers factors such as visa programs for retirees, cost of living, healthcare quality, safety, and infrastructure. Although Thailand offers several retiree visa options, its performance in some categories—especially compared to leaders like Portugal—is seen as weaker. Portugal excels in ease of visa access, stability, and strong public services. Analysts note that potential retirees are increasingly concerned with factors beyond cost—political stability, healthcare, safety—and those pull Thailand down in the ranking.

The Pheu Thai Party is reportedly floating Nuttaphong Kunakornwong, Thaksin Shinawatra’s son-in-law, as a potential prime minister contender. While he has strong business credentials and familial ties, he does not have direct political experience. The speculation may be a strategic move by Pheu Thai to test how the public reacts to a new face from the Thaksin circle. Nuttaphong has publicly denied having ambitions to run for the position. This case shows Pheu Thai’s balancing act of leveraging name recognition while managing internal and public expectations ahead of elections.

Patong officials in Phuket rejected a permit request for a Jewish New Year celebration to be held on Patong Beach around 22-23 September, citing concerns related to holding religious events on public land. Local officials noted that such events may cause misunderstandings in areas with mixed or sensitive religious dynamics. The rejection followed objections from community members worried about how an event with visible associations with Israeli identity might be perceived amid global tensions. Authorities suggested the organizers consider relocating to private venues to reduce risk. The episode points to Thailand’s careful navigation of religious freedom, tourism interests, and preserving public harmony.

An Indian tourist was robbed on Pattaya Beach by a group of transgender individuals who reportedly used distraction tactics, and stole a gold necklace valued at over 100,000 baht. The incident reportedly happened late at night, with the suspects approaching the tourist under the pretense of companionship before making off with the jewelry. Pattaya police are investigating and reviewing nearby CCTV to identify the culprits. The theft has raised concern over similar “distraction” style crimes aimed at tourists. Authorities are warning visitors to be cautious, especially in entertainment or nightlife districts, and secure valuables.

Four British nationals were arrested in Phuket after allegedly robbing an American lawyer, taking a luxury watch said to be worth around 2.3 million baht. The attack involved one of the suspects ramming the victim’s motorbike with a vehicle, then others brandishing weapons and demanding the watch. The suspects were caught fairly quickly, helped by dashcam and forensic evidence such as fingerprints from the getaway vehicle. Local police praised the response, noting public cooperation was key to resolving the case. The victim, though shaken, expressed confidence in law enforcement despite the boldness of the crime.

On 19 September 2025, two foreign tourists in Pattaya, reportedly intoxicated, caused a disturbance along Pattaya Beach Road near Soi 6. One of them urinated into the sea and reportedly physically assaulted a local resident who intervened. Municipal officials and Pattaya City Police detained the pair; the victims did not press charges for the assault, but the tourist was fined under local laws for public urination. Names and nationalities of the tourists were not disclosed. Residents called for better public toilet facilities and signage to prevent such behavior, and authorities are considering measures to improve facilities and monitoring in high-traffic tourist areas. ASEANNOW

Police in Khon Kaen arrested a Dutch man late at night (approximately 1:00 am on 21 September 2025) after he attempted to steal an ATM machine from the front of a shop in the Ban Thum community. He is a long-term resident of Thailand (6 years) and lives in Khon Kaen; the suspect used a car and chain to detach the ATM and was found hiding nearby in tall grass. During questioning, he reportedly said a dispute over finances with his Thai wife—especially over her restaurant venture—motivated the theft. He has been charged with nighttime theft, property damage, and using a vehicle for the crime; the bank also filed a complaint, bail has been opposed during the investigation. Police are reviewing CCTV and vehicle records to see if others were involved

Thailand’s Excise Department has enacted a new tax applied to vintage cars, and is simultaneously planning to permit their operation on weekends and public holidays. This move aligns with broader strategy initiatives (EV 3.0 / EV 3.5) to promote sustainable transport, though vintage cars are being handled differently under the regulation. The new rules aim to balance tourism appeal—which often charms visitors with classic cars—with regulatory oversight and revenue collection. Officials argue vintage car usage during special times (weekends, holidays) can boost tourist experience while minimizing disruptive traffic on regular weekdays. The policy reflects Thailand’s effort to diversify its tourism offerings while managing environmental and traffic concerns.