Russian tourist drowns after ignoring red flags at Phuket beach

Tourist and son entered water; body found 100 metres offshore later

A Russian tourist disregarded red warning flags and entered the sea at Karon Beach, Phuket, before tragically drowning in front of his family.

Despite rescue efforts, he was pronounced dead on June 10 at 11.40am. Police Sub-Lieutenant Jaras Lempan of the Karon Police Station received a report of the incident and informed Police Colonel Khundech Na Nongkhai, the Karon Police Station superintendent, before proceeding to the scene with Karon subdistrict’s municipal emergency services.

On arrival, lifeguards and emergency personnel had already covered the deceased’s body with a white cloth on the beach. According to his wife, Natalia Pichmantseva, and son, Danila Tretyakov, both Russian nationals, the family had left their hotel, The Beach Heights Resort, to swim at Karon Beach earlier that morning on June 10 at about 10am.

Russian national, 48 year old Nikita Tretyakov and his son entered the water, while his wife remained onshore. Approximately 30 minutes later, his family noticed his absence and alerted lifeguards to assist in the search. At around 11am, the lifeguards discovered his body approximately 100 metres from the shore. They brought him back to the beach, where emergency services and Chalong Hospital staff performed CPR, but he had already passed away, reported KhaoSod.

Natalia Pichmantseva and her son, Danila, initially refused to believe that Nikita had died and requested that Chalong Hospital personnel continue resuscitation efforts at the hospital. However, it was confirmed that he had succumbed at the scene.

Police Sub-Lieutenant Jaras Lempan, along with a forensic doctor from Vachira Phuket Hospital, conducted a preliminary examination to determine the cause of death. The body was then transported to Vachira Phuket Hospital for a detailed autopsy to establish the exact cause of death.

This follows another tourist drowning on Karon Beach on the same day where a 43 year old Egyptian man was found in distress at a hospital’s emergency room in Phuket after his 41 year old Albanian wife tragically drowned.

