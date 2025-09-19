Northern Thailand machete attack leaves teen with severed wrist (video)

Police arrested a machete-wielding suspect at a Lamphun checkpoint after a violent Chiang Mai clash left several teenagers seriously injured.

The suspect, identified only as Mong, was caught at a drug checkpoint in Mueang Tha district while attempting to flee on a motorcycle. Police said Mong was wanted for his role in a violent clash earlier this year that left several teenagers with life-changing injuries.

The confrontation took place on the old San Kamphaeng Road in Chiang Mai city, between Nong Pratheep and Buak Krok intersections, when two groups of teenagers on motorcycles clashed outside a convenience store.

During the assault, the 14 year old girl suffered a devastating machete wound to her left arm, severing her wrist. A 17 year old boy was also slashed across his back, while a 16 year old girl lost a finger.

Police Lieutenant General Krittaphon Yeesakhon, Chief of Provincial Police Region 5, ordered an urgent operation to capture the suspects. Investigators confirmed Mong’s involvement, noting that he had a criminal history and was linked to a similar machete attack in the Chang Phueak area in March.

“Mong has been on our watchlist due to repeated violent offences.”

Police revealed that another suspect, Daw, had already been taken into custody, while a third man, known as Top, remains on the run. Top is also accused of wielding a machete during the attack and is believed to have fled to another province, reported KhaoSod.

Forensic officers are reviewing evidence. Police say they are determined to bring all those involved to justice.

The attack shocked locals and drew attention to rising concerns about youth gang violence in Chiang Mai and surrounding provinces. Police have pledged to intensify monitoring of teenage groups gathering on motorcycles late at night, saying the pattern of clashes has become increasingly violent.

Officers emphasised that while Mong’s arrest was a breakthrough, the investigation is ongoing. Efforts continue to locate Top and dismantle the network of young offenders allegedly linked to a series of machete-related assaults in the region.