Cambodian man arrested for robbery of Russian tourist in Pattaya

Pattaya police have detained a Cambodian man named Chid Jan in connection with the robbery of Daria Smirnova, a 28 year old Russian tourist.

The incident unfolded on July 28 at 8.06pm in Soi Chalermphrakiat 14. The suspect, who was on a motorcycle, allegedly threatened Smirnova with a screwdriver and took her bag, which contained valuables worth roughly 5,000 baht (US$153).

The Pattaya City Police, led by Police Colonel Anek Sarathongyoo, along with Lieutenant Colonels Arun Suphanon, Suradet Imjai, and Thanet Saenghiran, quickly organised a response team.

Chid Jan was apprehended by 4.30pm on July 29 in Soi Sukhumvit 71. Police managed to recover the stolen bag, as well as other items related to the crime, including the suspect’s clothing, the screwdriver, and the motorcycle used.

Investigations revealed that Chid Jan had attempted to escape upon seeing the officers but was effectively captured due to a well-coordinated police strategy. During questioning, he admitted to the robbery, explaining that he was driven by desperation due to unemployment and the need to provide for his family in Cambodia.

He mentioned that ongoing job rejections, exacerbated by tensions at the Thai-Cambodian border, led him to borrow a motorcycle and target a lone tourist in a quiet alley.

Smirnova commended the Pattaya police for their prompt action and remarked on the recovery of her stolen items within a short time frame. She expressed her confidence in the safety of Pattaya as a tourist destination.

Chid Jan is now facing robbery charges and has been handed over to Pattaya City Police investigators for further legal proceedings, along with the evidence collected, reported The Pattaya News.

In similar news, on June 26, 26 year old Russian journalist, David reportedly escaped while handcuffed from a hotel on Jomtien Soi 14. He claimed he had been assaulted by a group of fellow Russians who covered his head with a black bag, beat him, and sent a threatening video message to his girlfriend.

