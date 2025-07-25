Flashing zebra crossing turns heads in Pattaya

Pattaya has rolled out a new traffic safety innovation that’s turning heads and slowing traffic.

On Wednesday, July 23, the city launched a high-tech pedestrian crossing system on Second Road near Soi 6 in North Pattaya, designed to make road crossings significantly safer.

The crossing features a push-button system that activates flashing lights, alerting oncoming vehicles to slow down or stop. This small but impactful change aims to reduce the risk of pedestrian accidents, particularly in high-traffic areas popular with tourists.

“Crossing the road used to be risky because cars wouldn’t stop,” said Sompong Phurimanak, a local vendor near the crossing. “Now, with these flashing lights, drivers will hopefully stop.”

The system has already received positive feedback from locals and tourists, who say the improved visibility and added warning signals make a noticeable difference in road safety.

According to Pattaya City officials, this crossing is the first of several planned installations. The city intends to roll out similar smart zebra crossings in other busy locations, including Beach Road and Walking Street, as part of a broader initiative to enhance public safety and promote a more pedestrian-friendly environment, The Pattaya News reported.

“Our goal is to make Pattaya a safer and more walkable city,” said a spokesperson from Pattaya City Hall. “We’re focusing on tourist-heavy areas and roads with a high volume of foot traffic.”

While some residents have expressed doubts about whether drivers will consistently obey the new system, city officials have assured the public that traffic police will be stationed in key areas to enforce the rules and issue fines to motorists who fail to yield.

The initiative is part of Pattaya’s ongoing efforts to modernise its infrastructure and adopt smart city technologies. By improving pedestrian safety, officials hope to enhance the overall visitor experience and set a new standard for road safety across Thailand.