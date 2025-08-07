Thailand splashes billions on freight train mega-upgrade

Thailand’s freight trains are about to get a serious upgrade—to the tune of 2.46 billion baht.

The Cabinet has approved a massive procurement plan for 946 brand-new container flatcars for the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), aimed at modernising the country’s outdated rail freight infrastructure and keeping pace with booming logistics demands.

SRT Governor Veeris Ammarapala confirmed the project will support growing cargo traffic driven by double-track rail developments and newly launched routes. The procurement aligns with the SRT’s 2023–2027 strategic roadmap and is listed as a priority in the 2026 fiscal year action plan.

“These new flatcars will replace ageing stock and greatly improve our freight handling capacity. It’s a critical investment in Thailand’s future as a regional logistics hub.”

Each flatcar will be able to carry up to 62 tonnes and transport two shipping containers, making them ideal for hauling high-density goods such as fertiliser, plastic pellets, industrial salt and sugar—the bread and butter of industrial transport.

The flatcars will be assembled domestically using both Thai-made and imported components, supporting local industry while ensuring modern build standards.

Currently, the SRT operates 1,062 freight cars, but only 308 of them have the 62-tonne capacity. With 946 new units coming online, Thailand’s rail cargo handling is expected to increase by over 9 million tonnes annually, on top of the current 13 million tonnes.

The move also strengthens Laem Chabang Port’s role as Thailand’s primary gateway for international exports, as it will allow greater container movement from inland cities such as Nong Khai, Chiang Khong, Hat Yai and Ubon Ratchathani.

The rollout will be gradual. Tender documents are expected to be finalised by February next year, followed by bidding in May and contract signing by September. Assembly is scheduled to begin in July 2027, with delivery spread across five batches from 2027 to 2032, Bangkok Post reports.

“This investment will transform freight logistics in the country,” Veeris said. “It helps connect our regions and makes Thai rail freight more competitive globally.”