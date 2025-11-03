Tak teacher caught stealing groceries and posing cooking photos online

Police trace stolen ingredients back to suspect’s Facebook post

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 3, 2025, 1:28 PM
113 1 minute read
Tak teacher caught stealing groceries and posing cooking photos online | Thaiger
Photo via ThaiRath

Police arrested a male teacher in the northern province of Tak for stealing food ingredients from a local grocery shop and then boasting about his cooking skills on social media.

The owner of the grocery store filed a complaint with the Tha Song Yang Police Station on October 25 after discovering several items missing from his store in Mae Tan Market.

Items reported missing included 10 packs of preserved eggs, one pack of sliced pork, a small portion of ground pork, five kilogrammes of sugar, and a pack of noodles. Coins kept in a basket were also taken, though the exact amount was not revealed.

The store owner submitted CCTV footage to the police as evidence. The video showed a man wearing a sleeveless shirt, shorts, flipflops, and a motorcycle helmet rifling through the store.

Further investigation suggested the suspect was a 33 year old teacher at a community learning centre in the area. Police traced him to a rented house near the market.

teacher steals food ingredients in Tak
Photo via ThaiRath

Officers checked his Facebook account and found photos of dishes prepared from ingredients matching the stolen items. The suspect had captioned the images, “Cooked myself, enjoyed it myself.”

Police then reviewed CCTV footage from his accommodation and confirmed he had left the premises on a motorcycle at night, dressed similarly to the man captured on the store’s cameras.

Related Articles

A warrant was obtained from Mae Sot Provincial Court, and the suspect was arrested in the early morning of 2 November while he was still asleep. He was identified as 33 year old Pranop Yosana.

Food ingredient theft Tak
Photo via Facebook/ สถานีตำรวจภูธรท่าสองยาง

Pranop admitted the theft. Police have charged him with nighttime theft using an unauthorised entryway and a vehicle to facilitate the crime and avoid arrest. The offence carries a penalty of one to five years’ imprisonment and a fine of 20,000 to 100,000 baht.

The suspect has not stated whether financial problems motivated his actions.

Thai male teacher steals from grocery store
Photo via Facebook/ สถานีตำรวจภูธรท่าสองยาง

Latest Thailand News
Tak teacher caught stealing groceries and posing cooking photos online | Thaiger Thailand News

Tak teacher caught stealing groceries and posing cooking photos online

43 minutes ago
Toddler rescued after being locked inside car in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Toddler rescued after being locked inside car in Pattaya

2 hours ago
Thai woman loses 17,000 baht after thief finds spare key hidden in shoes | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman loses 17,000 baht after thief finds spare key hidden in shoes

3 hours ago
Debt drives Thai man to smash bank door seeking imprisonment | Thaiger Thailand News

Debt drives Thai man to smash bank door seeking imprisonment

3 hours ago
New M81 motorway bans bikes, motorcycles, tractors | Thaiger Thailand News

New M81 motorway bans bikes, motorcycles, tractors

3 hours ago
Australian man caught stealing phone and football jerseys from Phuket mall | Thaiger Phuket News

Australian man caught stealing phone and football jerseys from Phuket mall

4 hours ago
Miss Universe Organization Warns of Unauthorized Dinner Event, Vows Legal Action | Thaiger Hot News

Miss Universe Organization Warns of Unauthorized Dinner Event, Vows Legal Action

4 hours ago
Teen gunned down in Pattaya feud, reportedly sparked by an insult | Thaiger Pattaya News

Teen gunned down in Pattaya feud, reportedly sparked by an insult

4 hours ago
Cambodian man allegedly murders Thai girlfriend and hangs himself in Bangkok condo | Thaiger Bangkok News

Cambodian man allegedly murders Thai girlfriend and hangs himself in Bangkok condo

4 hours ago
People’s Party launches anti-corruption campaign ahead of early election | Thaiger Thailand News

People’s Party launches anti-corruption campaign ahead of early election

5 hours ago
November 3: Thailand braces for heavy rainfall across 34 provinces | Thaiger Thailand News

November 3: Thailand braces for heavy rainfall across 34 provinces

5 hours ago
Thailand reassures China, no casinos amid tourism boost | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand reassures China, no casinos amid tourism boost

21 hours ago
Full Moon Party cancelled in Thailand due to national mourning | Thaiger Pattaya Travel

Full Moon Party cancelled in Thailand due to national mourning

22 hours ago
Deputy mayor admits to fatal shooting in Prachin Buri home | Thaiger Thailand News

Deputy mayor admits to fatal shooting in Prachin Buri home

22 hours ago
Cambodia withdraws from Miss Universe 2025 in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodia withdraws from Miss Universe 2025 in Thailand

24 hours ago
Bangkok police storm luxury suite, uncover drugs and illegal sex party | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok police storm luxury suite, uncover drugs and illegal sex party

1 day ago
Ex-chef arrested after Bangkok street robbery and police pursuit | Thaiger Thailand News

Ex-chef arrested after Bangkok street robbery and police pursuit

1 day ago
Princess Sirivannavari leads Thai fabric and craft competition | Thaiger Thailand News

Princess Sirivannavari leads Thai fabric and craft competition

1 day ago
Pakistani DJ attacked by motorcycle gang in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pakistani DJ attacked by motorcycle gang in Pattaya

1 day ago
Mother seeks justice after teen assault by 11 girls in Surat Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Mother seeks justice after teen assault by 11 girls in Surat Thani

1 day ago
Filipino transgender woman injures Ukrainian boyfriend in Pattaya stabbing incident | Thaiger Pattaya News

Filipino transgender woman injures Ukrainian boyfriend in Pattaya stabbing incident

1 day ago
Thai band&#8217;s cryptic numbers spark lotto buzz before big win | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai band’s cryptic numbers spark lotto buzz before big win

2 days ago
Thai welfare cardholders get year-end cash boost from November | Thaiger Economy News

Thai welfare cardholders get year-end cash boost from November

2 days ago
Co-payment scheme boost sends Thai shop sales soaring 80% | Thaiger Business News

Co-payment scheme boost sends Thai shop sales soaring 80%

2 days ago
Phuket transforms into open-air gallery for art biennale | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket transforms into open-air gallery for art biennale

2 days ago
Crime NewsNorthern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 3, 2025, 1:28 PM
113 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.