Thai man’s psychotic episode scares condo residents in Sri Racha

Officers step in after residents raise alarm over erratic behaviour

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Friday, October 3, 2025
222 1 minute read
Thai man’s psychotic episode scares condo residents in Sri Racha | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

A man believed to be suffering from a drug-induced psychotic episode caused panic at a condominium complex in Chon Buri’s Sri Racha district, prompting police intervention and calls for urgent mental health care.

The drama unfolded at 10am yesterday, October 2, in Bowin subdistrict, when alarmed residents reported an individual behaving erratically near their building. Locals feared for their safety as the man was seen talking to himself, acting paranoid, and ignoring everyone around him.

Concerned neighbours contacted village head Apichart Nunchuay, who quickly coordinated with officers from Bowin Police Station to manage the situation.

Police patrol units arrived on the scene and found the man in a deeply confused state. He was speaking incoherently, visibly paranoid, and showing signs of emotional distress. Officers decided to temporarily detain him to prevent any risk to the surrounding community.

Shortly afterwards, a man named Kittisak Wannathong arrived and identified the disturbed man as his 38 year old brother.

Thai man's psychotic episode scares condo residents in Sri Racha | News by Thaiger

Kittisak told police that his brother suffers from ongoing mental health problems and had likely experienced a severe episode due to not taking his prescribed medication.

Related Articles

“He was so paranoid he couldn’t even recognise me.”

Kittisak said that the situation had become unmanageable without professional help.

Neighbours revealed that they had noticed troubling behaviour for some time and had grown increasingly worried. Some had avoided going near him out of fear.

“He would pace around muttering and acting as if someone was following him. We were scared something bad might happen.”

With the situation under control, police worked with the man’s family to arrange safe transport back to their hometown in Sisaket province. His relatives agreed to take responsibility for his care and promised to ensure he receives proper treatment, reported The Pattaya News.

In similar news, a man believed to be suffering from mental illness caused chaos at Vachira Phuket Hospital after allegedly stealing a nurse’s shoulder bag and fleeing the scene.

Latest Thailand News
Employer pours boiling water on worker over romance with her brother | Thaiger Thailand News

Employer pours boiling water on worker over romance with her brother

1 minute ago
Thai man&#8217;s psychotic episode scares condo residents in Sri Racha | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai man’s psychotic episode scares condo residents in Sri Racha

1 hour ago
China denies fuelling Thai-Cambodian border tensions with arms | Thaiger Politics News

China denies fuelling Thai-Cambodian border tensions with arms

2 hours ago
Portuguese crypto scammer arrested in Bangkok mall sting | Thaiger Bangkok News

Portuguese crypto scammer arrested in Bangkok mall sting

2 hours ago
CCTV captures foreign thief stealing laptops and wallet in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

CCTV captures foreign thief stealing laptops and wallet in Phuket

2 hours ago
Laotian woman survives brutal attack in Pattaya room raid | Thaiger Pattaya News

Laotian woman survives brutal attack in Pattaya room raid

2 hours ago
Stoned son knocks mum out cold in Thai family meltdown | Thaiger Crime News

Stoned son knocks mum out cold in Thai family meltdown

3 hours ago
Dutch man and Thai woman arrested in Pattaya child prostitution crackdown | Thaiger Crime News

Dutch man and Thai woman arrested in Pattaya child prostitution crackdown

3 hours ago
Russian man found dead in Phuket pool villa | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian man found dead in Phuket pool villa

3 hours ago
Jesus on fire: Blaze tears through idol factory in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Jesus on fire: Blaze tears through idol factory in Bangkok

4 hours ago
Storm brews near Thailand as rain and rough seas roll in | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Storm brews near Thailand as rain and rough seas roll in

6 hours ago
5 cafes in Ari, Bangkok worth checking out | Thaiger Cafe

5 cafes in Ari, Bangkok worth checking out

19 hours ago
Thailand climbs climate ranks but flunks on clean energy | Thaiger Environment News

Thailand climbs climate ranks but flunks on clean energy

19 hours ago
Man vanishes after fatal electric shock on Nan River bridge (video) | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Man vanishes after fatal electric shock on Nan River bridge (video)

19 hours ago
Mayor’s grandson wanted after jealous stabbing at Phuket pub | Thaiger Phuket News

Mayor’s grandson wanted after jealous stabbing at Phuket pub

20 hours ago
Indian nightclub brawl in Pattaya heads to court | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian nightclub brawl in Pattaya heads to court

21 hours ago
Bangkok plastic factory blaze forces workers to flee | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok plastic factory blaze forces workers to flee

21 hours ago
Baht holds steady as US shutdown spooks global markets | Thaiger Business News

Baht holds steady as US shutdown spooks global markets

22 hours ago
Thailand and Mexico celebrate 50 years of friendship in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Thailand and Mexico celebrate 50 years of friendship in Phuket

22 hours ago
Miracle escape: Myanmar couple plunge off Sri Racha bridge | Thaiger Pattaya News

Miracle escape: Myanmar couple plunge off Sri Racha bridge

23 hours ago
Bangkok saver strikes it rich with 30 million baht lottery jackpot | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok saver strikes it rich with 30 million baht lottery jackpot

23 hours ago
Thai govt brings back co-pay scheme with more baht in your pocket | Thaiger Economy News

Thai govt brings back co-pay scheme with more baht in your pocket

23 hours ago
Chinese tourist missing after being swept away in Phuket surf | Thaiger Phuket News

Chinese tourist missing after being swept away in Phuket surf

24 hours ago
Humble garland vendor in central Thailand wins 12 million baht | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Humble garland vendor in central Thailand wins 12 million baht

1 day ago
Pattaya patrol heroes return lost wallet to Chinese tourist | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya patrol heroes return lost wallet to Chinese tourist

1 day ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Friday, October 3, 2025
222 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.