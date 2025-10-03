Thai man’s psychotic episode scares condo residents in Sri Racha

A man believed to be suffering from a drug-induced psychotic episode caused panic at a condominium complex in Chon Buri’s Sri Racha district, prompting police intervention and calls for urgent mental health care.

The drama unfolded at 10am yesterday, October 2, in Bowin subdistrict, when alarmed residents reported an individual behaving erratically near their building. Locals feared for their safety as the man was seen talking to himself, acting paranoid, and ignoring everyone around him.

Concerned neighbours contacted village head Apichart Nunchuay, who quickly coordinated with officers from Bowin Police Station to manage the situation.

Police patrol units arrived on the scene and found the man in a deeply confused state. He was speaking incoherently, visibly paranoid, and showing signs of emotional distress. Officers decided to temporarily detain him to prevent any risk to the surrounding community.

Shortly afterwards, a man named Kittisak Wannathong arrived and identified the disturbed man as his 38 year old brother.

Kittisak told police that his brother suffers from ongoing mental health problems and had likely experienced a severe episode due to not taking his prescribed medication.

“He was so paranoid he couldn’t even recognise me.”

Kittisak said that the situation had become unmanageable without professional help.

Neighbours revealed that they had noticed troubling behaviour for some time and had grown increasingly worried. Some had avoided going near him out of fear.

“He would pace around muttering and acting as if someone was following him. We were scared something bad might happen.”

With the situation under control, police worked with the man’s family to arrange safe transport back to their hometown in Sisaket province. His relatives agreed to take responsibility for his care and promised to ensure he receives proper treatment, reported The Pattaya News.

In similar news, a man believed to be suffering from mental illness caused chaos at Vachira Phuket Hospital after allegedly stealing a nurse’s shoulder bag and fleeing the scene.