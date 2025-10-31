Chon Buri zoo architect recalls fond memory of Queen Sirikit

The architect behind a beloved Chon Buri zoo landmark shared his story of designing it for the Queen Mother, as the nation mourns her passing.

Chai na Kwangkaeo, the 78 year old architect of the iconic Giant Bird Cage at Khao Kheow Open Zoo, has opened up about his emotional journey building the walk-through aviary and the unforgettable day he presented it to Her Royal Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother.

As the nation mourns her passing, Chai na reflected on his 42-year career and the deep honour of serving the Queen during the aviary’s grand unveiling.

“From that day forward, the Giant Bird Cage became a symbol of her boundless compassion and a lasting testament to her royal vision.”

Back in the early 1980s, the zoo was a remote and rugged place. Roads were nearly non-existent, and materials had to be hauled by oxcart through rough terrain.

“We hauled everything up by cart until it was complete. But with the dedication of every staff member, we were determined to create something striking and worthy of pride.”

That dedication reached its peak on July 29, 1983, when Queen Sirikit, then Her Majesty the Queen, personally presided over the aviary’s official opening.

“I was overwhelmed with emotion and immense pride to serve Her Majesty.”

The Giant Bird Cage quickly became a signature landmark of the zoo, representing not only royal grace but the resilience and devotion of those who built it, reported The Pattaya News.

Today, Khao Kheow Open Zoo ranks among Thailand’s top conservation-focused attractions, drawing thousands of visitors annually. Chai na credits its success to the original vision and the unwavering dedication of the pioneering team who brought it to life.

“It continues to blossom. We built it for her, and for the people of Thailand.”

In similar news, Phuket entered a period of quiet mourning as residents and visitors came together to honour Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, through heartfelt tributes and traditional blessings held across the island.

Water blessing ceremonies and condolence book signings were opened to the public, offering an opportunity to pay respects to Her Majesty, whose lifelong dedication to the nation is being remembered with deep reverence.