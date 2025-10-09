Pattaya family faces eviction after paying 1 million baht for home

A young man in East Pattaya is seeking justice after his family was ordered to leave a home they had partly paid for, following a surprise legal auction.

A 24 year old man in East Pattaya is calling on local officials to step in after his family was told to leave their home, despite having paid more than 1 million baht towards its purchase.

Suthipong Nanta, a resident of Nong Pla Lai subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, took to social media to share a video showing police officers and officials arriving at his family home with legal documents demanding that the house be vacated. The property, part of a private housing development, was reportedly mortgaged by the original developer and later seized and sold at auction by the Department of Legal Execution.

Suthipong said his family had been making regular instalment payments since 2015, after his father signed a purchase contract with the developer. Over five years, they paid around 1.5 million baht of the agreed 3 million baht price, and moved into the home in 2017. However, in 2020, the family learned that the developer had mortgaged the house to a financial institution, prompting them to stop making payments while seeking clarity.

Last year, the property was listed for auction by the Legal Execution Department. A new buyer acquired the home, and in 2025, their representatives demanded that Suthipong and his three younger siblings vacate the premises within three days.

Suthipong refused, insisting the family’s payments should not be ignored and stating that any eviction should proceed only through a proper court order.

“We’ve invested our life savings into this home. We are not squatters; we are victims.”

During the dispute, Suthipong was briefly detained by police, who mistakenly believed he was connected to the original developer. He was later released after the court confirmed he had no links to the developer’s actions, reported Pattaya Mail.

Currently, Suthipong remains in the house with his siblings, while his parents have left due to the stress and threats they have received. He said they have had to climb through locked gates to enter their home.

“I just want the police to speak with us, give us two to three months to prepare, and allow us to leave with dignity. We’ve paid over a million baht. We deserve that much.”

He is now urging local and national agencies to step in and help his family avoid further hardship.