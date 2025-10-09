Pattaya family faces eviction after paying 1 million baht for home

Man urges help after losing home caught in legal property dispute

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal15 seconds agoLast Updated: Thursday, October 9, 2025
50 2 minutes read
Pattaya family faces eviction after paying 1 million baht for home | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

A young man in East Pattaya is seeking justice after his family was ordered to leave a home they had partly paid for, following a surprise legal auction.

A 24 year old man in East Pattaya is calling on local officials to step in after his family was told to leave their home, despite having paid more than 1 million baht towards its purchase.

Suthipong Nanta, a resident of Nong Pla Lai subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, took to social media to share a video showing police officers and officials arriving at his family home with legal documents demanding that the house be vacated. The property, part of a private housing development, was reportedly mortgaged by the original developer and later seized and sold at auction by the Department of Legal Execution.

Suthipong said his family had been making regular instalment payments since 2015, after his father signed a purchase contract with the developer. Over five years, they paid around 1.5 million baht of the agreed 3 million baht price, and moved into the home in 2017. However, in 2020, the family learned that the developer had mortgaged the house to a financial institution, prompting them to stop making payments while seeking clarity.

Last year, the property was listed for auction by the Legal Execution Department. A new buyer acquired the home, and in 2025, their representatives demanded that Suthipong and his three younger siblings vacate the premises within three days.

Suthipong refused, insisting the family’s payments should not be ignored and stating that any eviction should proceed only through a proper court order.

“We’ve invested our life savings into this home. We are not squatters; we are victims.”

Related Articles

During the dispute, Suthipong was briefly detained by police, who mistakenly believed he was connected to the original developer. He was later released after the court confirmed he had no links to the developer’s actions, reported Pattaya Mail.

Currently, Suthipong remains in the house with his siblings, while his parents have left due to the stress and threats they have received. He said they have had to climb through locked gates to enter their home.

“I just want the police to speak with us, give us two to three months to prepare, and allow us to leave with dignity. We’ve paid over a million baht. We deserve that much.”

He is now urging local and national agencies to step in and help his family avoid further hardship.

Latest Thailand News
Pattaya family faces eviction after paying 1 million baht for home | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya family faces eviction after paying 1 million baht for home

15 seconds ago
Thief at large after stealing speedboat and abandoning it at see off Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Thief at large after stealing speedboat and abandoning it at see off Phuket

13 minutes ago
Thai girl attempts suicide after HIV rumours and rape attempt by security guard | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai girl attempts suicide after HIV rumours and rape attempt by security guard

19 minutes ago
Thailand Train guide: A journey through the kingdom by rail | Thaiger Travel Guides

Thailand Train guide: A journey through the kingdom by rail

23 minutes ago
Thai AirAsia adds Luang Prabang–Hanoi link via Bangkok | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai AirAsia adds Luang Prabang–Hanoi link via Bangkok

26 minutes ago
Yemeni, Kenyan suspects busted in Don Mueang exchange scam | Thaiger Bangkok News

Yemeni, Kenyan suspects busted in Don Mueang exchange scam

59 minutes ago
Family suspects murder after Thai man found hanging with 7 stab wounds | Thaiger Thailand News

Family suspects murder after Thai man found hanging with 7 stab wounds

1 hour ago
Chon Buri highway plunged into darkness after transformer theft | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chon Buri highway plunged into darkness after transformer theft

1 hour ago
Confused woman locks herself in Udon Thani men’s loo | Thaiger Thailand News

Confused woman locks herself in Udon Thani men’s loo

3 hours ago
Phuket MP slams outdated booze ban laws and calls for reform | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket MP slams outdated booze ban laws and calls for reform

3 hours ago
18 sports commentators arrested for illegal football streaming and gambling promotion | Thaiger Thailand News

18 sports commentators arrested for illegal football streaming and gambling promotion

4 hours ago
Claw machine crackdown hits Bang Yai arcade operators | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Claw machine crackdown hits Bang Yai arcade operators

4 hours ago
PM Anutin cools Trump’s peace bid in Thai-Cambodian spat | Thaiger Politics News

PM Anutin cools Trump’s peace bid in Thai-Cambodian spat

4 hours ago
RTN plane blunder shuts Phuket runway, delays 70 flights | Thaiger Phuket News

RTN plane blunder shuts Phuket runway, delays 70 flights

4 hours ago
Thai woman rescued after being held captive by Chinese nationals in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai woman rescued after being held captive by Chinese nationals in Pattaya

4 hours ago
Motorcyclist’s leg crushed in Pattaya crash with tourist bus | Thaiger Pattaya News

Motorcyclist’s leg crushed in Pattaya crash with tourist bus

5 hours ago
Parents of Thai chef found dead in Cambodia suspect foul play | Thaiger Thailand News

Parents of Thai chef found dead in Cambodia suspect foul play

5 hours ago
Crocodile scare grips Nakhon Sawan after flood alert issued | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Crocodile scare grips Nakhon Sawan after flood alert issued

5 hours ago
TMD warns of flash floods as monsoon rains sweep Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

TMD warns of flash floods as monsoon rains sweep Thailand

5 hours ago
2 transwomen spray chemical, attack, and rob Indian man in Pattaya hotel | Thaiger Pattaya News

2 transwomen spray chemical, attack, and rob Indian man in Pattaya hotel

21 hours ago
Fake dentist caught treating patients at Bangkok clinic | Thaiger Thailand News

Fake dentist caught treating patients at Bangkok clinic

21 hours ago
Fake doctor arrested for supplying crystal meth to LGBTQ clients in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Fake doctor arrested for supplying crystal meth to LGBTQ clients in Bangkok

21 hours ago
Anutin urges Trump to ensure Cambodia respects ceasefire before peace talks | Thaiger Thailand News

Anutin urges Trump to ensure Cambodia respects ceasefire before peace talks

22 hours ago
Thai couple caught on viral videos having sex in disabled bathroom | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai couple caught on viral videos having sex in disabled bathroom

23 hours ago
Man arrested for fatal shooting of ex-girlfriend in Phetchaburi market | Thaiger Thailand News

Man arrested for fatal shooting of ex-girlfriend in Phetchaburi market

23 hours ago
Pattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal15 seconds agoLast Updated: Thursday, October 9, 2025
50 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.