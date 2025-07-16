Mentally ill man nabbed after bag theft at Phuket hospital

Chaos erupted at Vachira Phuket Hospital yesterday when a man suffering from mental illness allegedly snatched a nurse’s shoulder bag and bolted, sparking a frantic search across the city.

The incident unfolded around 3pm yesterday, July 15, inside the outpatient examination room on the hospital’s third floor. Witnesses reported seeing the suspect grab the bag before sprinting out of the building, leaving staff stunned and scrambling to alert authorities.

Phuket City Police launched an immediate manhunt, scouring nearby streets and questioning passersby for any sign of the suspect. Hours later, at approximately 8.30pm, officers finally tracked him down as he wandered along Wichit Songkhram Road, appearing dazed and incoherent.

The man was identified as 40 year old Boonruen (surname withheld). Officers described him as visibly confused and displaying clear signs of mental illness at the time of his arrest.

“He was not making any sense,” one officer said. “It was obvious he needed medical help as much as anything else.”

After taking Boonruen into custody, police retrieved the stolen bag, which was later confirmed to be intact. He was escorted to Phuket City Police Station for questioning, though his erratic behaviour meant little information could be gathered.

Later in the evening, the bag’s owner arrived at the station to reclaim her belongings. After being informed that the suspect was a psychiatric patient, she chose not to press charges.

Police praised her compassion and confirmed no further legal action would be pursued. “

Given the circumstances, we believe this was not an intentional act of theft, but rather the result of his mental health condition,” an officer said.

Police have since liaised with local mental health services to ensure Boonruen receives appropriate treatment and support, reported The Phuket News.

Officials at Vachira Phuket Hospital issued a statement urging staff and visitors to remain vigilant with their personal items, even in spaces that feel secure.

“This incident is a reminder that anything can happen, and we must all take precautions,” a hospital spokesperson said.

While the incident ended without injury, police stressed the importance of awareness and compassion when dealing with vulnerable individuals in crisis.