China denies fuelling Thai-Cambodian border tensions with arms

Embassy urges calm as critics question Beijing’s role in regional conflict

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Photo from Chinese Embassy Bangkok Facebook

China has denied claims that its weapons were used by Cambodia in recent border clashes with Thailand, insisting it had no part in escalating the conflict.

The denial comes after speculation in regional media that Chinese-made rockets were deployed by Cambodian forces during violent exchanges between July 24 and 28, reigniting scrutiny over Beijing’s growing military and economic influence in Southeast Asia.

In response to a media inquiry, a spokesperson from the Chinese Embassy in Bangkok stated that China had not provided Cambodia with any military equipment for use against Thailand.

“China reiterates that since the outbreak of the border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia, as a friendly neighbour to both countries, China has been making positive efforts in its own way to help de-escalate the situation.”

The embassy confirmed that any weapons currently in Cambodia’s possession from China were part of past cooperation agreements and not supplied for use in the recent border dispute.

China also distanced itself from any political agenda in the conflict.

“China has no selfish interests in the border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia.”

The embassy reaffirmed support for ASEAN-led solutions through what it called the “ASEAN Way.”

The embassy urged media outlets and the public to avoid spreading “false information or rumours to stir up trouble,” calling instead for “positive and constructive actions” to maintain peace in the region.

Despite the statement, critics were quick to highlight China’s deep economic and military footprint in Cambodia.

Photo courtesy of The Nation

In a Facebook comment, regional affairs observer Bella Kim pointed to China’s construction of the Ream Naval Base in Cambodia, its status as the country’s largest creditor, and major investments in energy and oil exploration as reasons to question Beijing’s neutrality.

Kim noted Cambodia’s alleged role as a hub for money laundering and online crime.

“There’s clear evidence that China supports Cambodia in every respect.”

Bangkok Tribune News also raised questions in response to the embassy’s comments, asking for clarity on whether Chinese-supplied weapons were used during the border clashes and whether the Chinese government had investigated the claims.

China has not directly addressed whether it has launched a formal investigation, but reaffirmed its willingness to “maintain close communication” with countries in the region to support peace and stability.

