Trusted transwoman helper accused of stealing gold from elderly woman

Suspect admits selling stolen jewellery to fund drugs and online gambling

Published: November 6, 2025, 4:26 PM
Trusted transwoman helper accused of stealing gold from elderly woman | Thaiger
Photo via Naewna

Police arrested a Thai transwoman for stealing a gold necklace from a 68 year old woman in Sattahip, Chon Buri province.

The 68 year old victim, Maew, filed a complaint with Sattahip Police Station on November 3 after her gold necklace, worth around 31,000 baht, went missing. Maew told officers she suspected the transwoman, later identified as 48 year old Chaloemchai “A” Tana.

Maew explained that A often visited her home and frequently volunteered to do her shopping. Before the necklace had disappeared, A had visited her home. Maew said she left her gold necklace unattended and believed A took it before leaving.

According to Maew, no other visitors had been to her home recently, making A the prime suspect.

Officers visited A at a rented room in the area, where she eventually confessed to the theft. She admitted to selling the stolen gold necklace and spending the money on drugs and online gambling.

Thai transwoman steals gold
Photo via Naewna

Police did not clarify the exact legal charges or punishment issued against A in their report. However, under Section 334 of the Criminal Law, theft carries a penalty of up to three years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to 60,000 baht.

The suspect may also face further penalties for drug use, depending on the type and quantity of narcotics involved.

Thai transgender suspect arrested for gold theft in Chon Buri
Photo via Naewna

Two similar theft cases involving transgender suspects were also reported last month. On October 8, an Indian man accused two transwomen in Pattaya of stealing 7,000 baht in cash, a mobile phone, and his room key.

The Indian national admitted that he had hired one of the transwomen for sexual services, but they ended up arguing. The transwoman later returned with a friend, sprayed a chemical substance on his face, and stole his belongings.

In another incident, three Thai transwomen allegedly robbed two Indian men at a Pattaya hotel, stealing 24,000 baht in cash and assaulting the foreign victims.

No reports have been made public regarding the arrest of the suspects in either of the two Pattaya cases.

Published: November 6, 2025, 4:26 PM
