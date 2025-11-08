Teen lured and beaten in Pattaya alley after online setup

Locals demand action as alleyway becomes hotspot for gang violence

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 8, 2025, 10:35 AM
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

A teenage boy was brutally attacked in a dark Pattaya alley after being tricked into a meeting by a mystery woman he met online, despite warnings from his mother.

A 17 year old boy is recovering in hospital after being ambushed and severely beaten in a dimly lit alley in Pattaya. The incident occurred around 9pm on Thursday, November 6, in Soi Thepprasit 9, after the teen was allegedly lured there by a woman he had connected with on social media.

The victim, who remains anonymous, reportedly ignored his mother’s warnings and used her phone to arrange the meeting. Instead of a date, he was met by a group of teenagers who attacked him without warning.

Emergency services from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Centre rushed to the scene along with Pattaya City Police and volunteer rescuers. The teenage boy was found lying on the ground, bloodied and barely conscious, with severe facial injuries and bleeding from his nose and mouth. He was given emergency treatment before being transferred to Pattaya Memorial Hospital.

A 30 year old local man, identified as New, told police he was fixing his car nearby when he saw a group of teens speeding past on motorbikes. He noticed them surround someone at a nearby intersection and then began to beat him.

“I got suspicious and gathered a few neighbours to help. When we showed up, the group fled.”

According to the victim, he never got the chance to meet the woman. Instead, five or six people approached and attacked him. One member of the group destroyed his phone before fleeing the scene.

The teenager’s mother rushed to the hospital upon hearing the news. She revealed that her son works as a water delivery rider in Sattahip district and had borrowed her phone to chat with the woman. She believes the woman was part of the ambush and has kept screenshots of their messages, although the woman has since deleted the chat history and blocked him on Facebook, reported The Pattaya News.

Doctors are currently monitoring the boy and performing X-rays to assess potential brain injuries and facial fractures.

Pattaya police are reviewing CCTV footage in the area to identify the suspects. Residents of Soi Thepprasit 9 have since called for increased police patrols, claiming the area has become a hotspot for teenage violence and disturbances.

