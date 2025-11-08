Bang Saen Beach turns black, vendors fear tourist drop

Locals link strange discolouration to recent storms and runoff

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 8, 2025, 10:21 AM
82 1 minute read
Bang Saen Beach turns black, vendors fear tourist drop | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of Amarin TV

Seawater at a popular beach in eastern Thailand turned black, raising concerns among visitors and vendors about health risks and a drop in tourism.

Seawater along Bang Saen Beach in Chon Buri has taken on a strange black hue, believed to be caused by a plankton bloom triggered by recent storms and rainfall. While there’s no unpleasant odour or danger to swimmers, the discoloured water has sparked concern among visitors and beach vendors fearing a drop in tourism.

The phenomenon was spotted yesterday, November 7, at Bang Saen Beach in Saen Suk subdistrict, Mueang district. Although it was a quiet Friday, some families were seen enjoying the seaside, but few dared to enter the murky surf.

Bang Saen Beach turns black, vendors fear tourist drop | News by Thaiger

“I come here often and I’ve never seen the water like this,” said Intukan, a 27 year old tourist from Bangkok.

“It looks like dirty, polluted water. Normally it’s green or clear, but today it’s black and cloudy. I didn’t feel comfortable swimming, even though there was no smell.”

Vendors along the beach echoed the concern but reassured the public that the water was still safe. A vendor, 70 year old Sirikanya Triudom, who has been selling food at Bang Saen for years, noted that the water had darkened following a recent storm.

Related Articles

“Two weeks ago, it was crystal clear when the cool season started. But now the rain and freshwater from Bang Pakong River are mixing with seawater, which makes it look like this. There’s no bad smell or anything, and it should clear up on its own in a few days.”

Bang Saen Beach turns black, vendors fear tourist drop | News by Thaiger

She added that the dark water mainly hugs the shoreline and is likely being pushed in by onshore winds, which at least help keep rubbish from washing up, reported KhaoSod.

Further down the beach at Laem Thaen, 30 year old food vendor Phuridech Singsat suggested the dark water resembled a plankton bloom, likely caused by runoff from heavy rain.

“It’s not dangerous. There are no dead fish and no strong smell. It just looks odd. When it’s greenish, that’s when it smells — but not this time.”

Bang Saen Beach turns black, vendors fear tourist drop | News by Thaiger

Both vendors hoped that the waters would return to normal soon, especially as the weekend has arrived and tourists are expected to return.

Latest Thailand News
Teen lured and beaten in Pattaya alley after online setup | Thaiger Pattaya News

Teen lured and beaten in Pattaya alley after online setup

8 seconds ago
Bang Saen Beach turns black, vendors fear tourist drop | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Bang Saen Beach turns black, vendors fear tourist drop

14 minutes ago
School bus overturns in northern Thailand, students injured | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

School bus overturns in northern Thailand, students injured

31 minutes ago
Power outages to hit 33 areas across Greater Bangkok today | Thaiger Bangkok News

Power outages to hit 33 areas across Greater Bangkok today

57 minutes ago
Tropical storm Kalmaegi batters Thailand with heavy rain | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Tropical storm Kalmaegi batters Thailand with heavy rain

1 hour ago
Thai charter reform at risk as border tensions take focus | Thaiger Politics News

Thai charter reform at risk as border tensions take focus

18 hours ago
Thai man saves 5 year old girl from drowning and uncovers family abuse | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man saves 5 year old girl from drowning and uncovers family abuse

18 hours ago
Boyfriend vanishes after woman found dead in Bangkok room | Thaiger Bangkok News

Boyfriend vanishes after woman found dead in Bangkok room

18 hours ago
Thailand adds extra day to new year break to boost travel | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand adds extra day to new year break to boost travel

18 hours ago
Search underway for missing Russian woman with neurological disease in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Search underway for missing Russian woman with neurological disease in Phuket

19 hours ago
Foreign tourist arrested with loaded ammo at Phuket airport | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign tourist arrested with loaded ammo at Phuket airport

19 hours ago
Nigerian man, 5 Thais arrested for 114m baht online romance scam | Thaiger Bangkok News

Nigerian man, 5 Thais arrested for 114m baht online romance scam

19 hours ago
Thai woman poses as handsome man to scam friend out of 20,000 baht | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai woman poses as handsome man to scam friend out of 20,000 baht

19 hours ago
Repeat wildlife snapper caught again at Karon night market | Thaiger Phuket News

Repeat wildlife snapper caught again at Karon night market

20 hours ago
Thai man left blind after surgery at private hospital in Samut Sakhon | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man left blind after surgery at private hospital in Samut Sakhon

20 hours ago
Shooting breaks out between Bangkok rescue teams, leaving 3 injured | Thaiger Bangkok News

Shooting breaks out between Bangkok rescue teams, leaving 3 injured

21 hours ago
Singapore names orchid after Thai PM Anutin and his wife | Thaiger Politics News

Singapore names orchid after Thai PM Anutin and his wife

21 hours ago
PM Anutin storms off after question on scandal-hit deputy | Thaiger Politics News

PM Anutin storms off after question on scandal-hit deputy

21 hours ago
Trans trio glams up with lipstick for mercy after meth raid in Isaan | Thaiger Crime News

Trans trio glams up with lipstick for mercy after meth raid in Isaan

23 hours ago
Thai police chief hits back at claims RTP is crime syndicate | Thaiger Crime News

Thai police chief hits back at claims RTP is crime syndicate

23 hours ago
Thai man found dead hanging from electric pole in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man found dead hanging from electric pole in Chon Buri

23 hours ago
UK mum’s Thailand trip ruined over son’s passport sticker mark | Thaiger Thailand News

UK mum’s Thailand trip ruined over son’s passport sticker mark

24 hours ago
Pattaya woman accuses foreign man of launching unprovoked assault on her | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya woman accuses foreign man of launching unprovoked assault on her

24 hours ago
Police pose as joggers to catch foreigners hosting drug party in Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger Thailand News

Police pose as joggers to catch foreigners hosting drug party in Koh Pha Ngan

24 hours ago
The expat&#8217;s guide to QR payments in Thailand: How to actually pay for street food | Thaiger Finance

The expat’s guide to QR payments in Thailand: How to actually pay for street food

24 hours ago
Eastern Thailand NewsEnvironment NewsThailand NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 8, 2025, 10:21 AM
82 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.