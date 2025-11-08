Bang Saen Beach turns black, vendors fear tourist drop

Seawater at a popular beach in eastern Thailand turned black, raising concerns among visitors and vendors about health risks and a drop in tourism.

Seawater along Bang Saen Beach in Chon Buri has taken on a strange black hue, believed to be caused by a plankton bloom triggered by recent storms and rainfall. While there’s no unpleasant odour or danger to swimmers, the discoloured water has sparked concern among visitors and beach vendors fearing a drop in tourism.

The phenomenon was spotted yesterday, November 7, at Bang Saen Beach in Saen Suk subdistrict, Mueang district. Although it was a quiet Friday, some families were seen enjoying the seaside, but few dared to enter the murky surf.

“I come here often and I’ve never seen the water like this,” said Intukan, a 27 year old tourist from Bangkok.

“It looks like dirty, polluted water. Normally it’s green or clear, but today it’s black and cloudy. I didn’t feel comfortable swimming, even though there was no smell.”

Vendors along the beach echoed the concern but reassured the public that the water was still safe. A vendor, 70 year old Sirikanya Triudom, who has been selling food at Bang Saen for years, noted that the water had darkened following a recent storm.

“Two weeks ago, it was crystal clear when the cool season started. But now the rain and freshwater from Bang Pakong River are mixing with seawater, which makes it look like this. There’s no bad smell or anything, and it should clear up on its own in a few days.”

She added that the dark water mainly hugs the shoreline and is likely being pushed in by onshore winds, which at least help keep rubbish from washing up, reported KhaoSod.

Further down the beach at Laem Thaen, 30 year old food vendor Phuridech Singsat suggested the dark water resembled a plankton bloom, likely caused by runoff from heavy rain.

“It’s not dangerous. There are no dead fish and no strong smell. It just looks odd. When it’s greenish, that’s when it smells — but not this time.”

Both vendors hoped that the waters would return to normal soon, especially as the weekend has arrived and tourists are expected to return.