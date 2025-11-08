Pattaya preps for 5 billion baht Tomorrowland 2026 fest

Officials in Pattaya are preparing for a massive music festival set to attract thousands of visitors and inject 5 billion baht into the local economy.

Bang Lamung district is already laying the groundwork for Tomorrowland 2026, the first Southeast Asian edition of the iconic Belgian music festival, with a high-level strategy meeting chaired by District Chief Patcharaphat Srithanyanon.

The festival is set to take place in December 2026 at Wisdom Valley, Pattaya, and is expected to draw over 50,000 revellers each day. Officials anticipate an economic windfall of more than 5 billion baht, positioning Chon Buri as a new hotspot for international music tourism.

“The scale of this event demands careful planning across all fronts. It’s not just a concert; it’s a gateway to boosting our global image and economic strength.”

The meeting brought together subdistrict and village heads to discuss key operational strategies for crowd management, transport logistics, and public safety. Officials are determined to ensure the smooth execution of the event, which could become a recurring attraction if successful.

In a symbolic move during the session, Patcharaphat handed an official appointment letter to Chairong Sidanoi, the newly named Assistant Village Head for Security in Takhian Tia subdistrict. His role will be pivotal in coordinating local security efforts during the mega-event. Chairong’s appointment took effect on October 15.

Beyond Tomorrowland, the meeting also addressed community development initiatives, including the Chon Buri Provincial Red Cross housing scheme. Each subdistrict is tasked with nominating two low-income households for housing assistance in 2026. Support will come in the form of new homes (up to 200,000 baht per unit) or repairs (up to 100,000 baht per unit), with each application requiring detailed site plans and budget estimates, according to The Pattaya News.

The day ended on a philanthropic note, as Montien Boonkrachang, Kamnan of Takhian Tia, and his family donated 100,000 baht to help modernise the District Community Hall. The upgrade aims to bring the venue up to international standards in anticipation of the global spotlight Tomorrowland will shine on Pattaya.