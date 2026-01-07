Tomorrowland heads to Thailand as first full-scale Asian festival

Key insights from the news Copy Thailand will host Tomorrowland for the first time from December 11 to 13, 2026, at Wisdom Valley, Pattaya , marking its debut as a full-scale Asian festival.

The festival will feature six stages and will be a cashless event, using Tomorrowland Bracelets for access and payments, with strict entry rules for attendees aged 20 and above.

Pre-registration for Tomorrowland opens on January 8, 2026, with ticket sales occurring in two phases, including a special early-access program for select individuals.

Thailand's music festival scene is expanding, with events like Wonderfruit and Big Mountain Music Festival, enhancing its reputation as a regional music destination.

For the first time, Thailand is set to host Tomorrowland from December 11 to 13, 2026, at Wisdom Valley, Pattaya, Chonburi. Organised in partnership with the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the three-day event marks Tomorrowland’s debut as a full-scale Asian festival.

Tomorrowland Thailand will feature six stages, including the Mainstage, CORE, and FREEDOM, along with new designs created specifically for this edition. Organisers describe the venue as a “festival playground” where music and nature combine.

While the full line-up has yet to be revealed, organisers have confirmed that pre-registration opens on January 8, 2026, via the Tomorrowland Account system. Pre-registration is required to gain access to the ticket sales, which will take place in two phases: Hotel Packages Sale on February 28, 2026, and the Worldwide Ticket Sale on March 7, 2026.

Strict entry rules apply as only those aged 20 and above will be allowed into the festival grounds. Even if accompanied by an adult, underage individuals will be refused entry.

Tomorrowland Thailand will operate as a cashless festival. Attendees will receive Tomorrowland Bracelets, which will act both as access passes and the sole method of payment. These bracelets can be topped up with ‘Pearls’, the official festival currency.

A special early-access programme, the First 20 Sale, will allow the first 20 people from each country of residence who pre-register to buy up to eight Tomorrowland passes or packages before general sales begin. Eligibility is based on the country listed in each user’s Tomorrowland Account, and selected individuals will be notified by email.

Further details, including full stage information, artist line-up, and locker sizes, will be published closer to the festival date.

In addition to Tomorrowland, Thailand is home to a diverse annual lineup of music festivals that draw audiences from around the world. Events like Wonderfruit in Pattaya blend music, art, and sustainability, while Big Mountain Music Festival in Nakhon Ratchasima is one of the country’s largest, showcasing top Thai and regional artists.

Meanwhile, S2O Songkran in Bangkok brings a high-energy mix of EDM and water-splashing fun to mark the Thai New Year. These festivals reflect Thailand’s growing status as a regional music destination.