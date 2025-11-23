TikTok tattoo artist faces legal action over tattooing a minor

Teen’s Hanuman tattoo causes backlash against popular TikTok artist

Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: November 23, 2025, 4:36 PM
50 1 minute read
TikTok tattoo artist faces legal action over tattooing a minor | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A well-known tattoo artist from TikTok is facing legal action after tattooing a Hanuman design on the back of a 14 year old boy without parental consent. The boy’s aunt expressed dissatisfaction, highlighting discrepancies between the expected and actual design.

Today, on November 23, at 10am, the boy’s aunt, referred to as ‘A,’ reported the incident through the ‘Saimai Must Survive’ Facebook page. The previous week, her nephew had been persuaded by a friend to visit a tattoo parlour in the Ram Inthra area, where he received a Hanuman tattoo and a teacher’s yantra.

However, the resulting artwork did not match the intended design. Concerned about the boy’s young age, the family filed a complaint at Bang Khen Police Station and sought further action through the Facebook page.

‘A’ recounted her shock at discovering the tattoo on her nephew’s back and initially mistook it for a sticker. Upon questioning, the boy revealed that he had been taken by a friend and paid 100 baht for the Hanuman tattoo, believing it would offer protection and promote good behaviour.

TikTok tattoo artist faces legal action over tattooing a minor | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

‘A’ questioned why a tattoo artist would agree to tattoo a 14 year old, especially with a design that did not meet expectations. She expressed a desire for accountability from the tattoo artist, who is popular among young people on TikTok, and noted that many under-18s have been tattooed by him.

She acknowledged the boy’s youthful impulsiveness but stressed the long-term implications of such decisions. She urged the tattoo artist to take responsibility and remove the tattoo.

The boy, ‘B,’ admitted to choosing the design for fun, without coercion from friends, but regretted the outcome and said he would not repeat the decision if given another chance.

Related Articles

Ekaphop Luengprasert stated that legal action must be pursued, as tattooing minors without parental consent is illegal, regardless of the child’s willingness.

Recently, online discussions have highlighted other worrying cases of young children being tattooed, with several parents reporting incidents where kids as young as 10 received tattoos from peers or unregulated shops.

He mentioned plans to coordinate with Police Colonel Anan Warasat, superintendent of Bang Khen Police Station, to proceed with legal action and ensure the tattoo artist covers the cost of tattoo removal, reported by KhaoSod.

Latest Thailand News
TikTok tattoo artist faces legal action over tattooing a minor | Thaiger Thailand News

TikTok tattoo artist faces legal action over tattooing a minor

16 seconds ago
Thai economy faces potential recession with growth under 1% | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai economy faces potential recession with growth under 1%

37 minutes ago
South Korean and Thai nationals arrested for Bangkok crypto assault | Thaiger Thailand News

South Korean and Thai nationals arrested for Bangkok crypto assault

50 minutes ago
Gang deceives student in 10 million baht scam | Thaiger Thailand News

Gang deceives student in 10 million baht scam

2 hours ago
Bangkok hospital faces backlash over unfulfilled health packages | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok hospital faces backlash over unfulfilled health packages

3 hours ago
Phuket tightens visa checks to curb &#8216;visa runners&#8217; exploitation | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket tightens visa checks to curb ‘visa runners’ exploitation

3 hours ago
Monk arrested for child pornography at well-known temple | Thaiger Thailand News

Monk arrested for child pornography at well-known temple

5 hours ago
Floods disrupt Thai schools, UNICEF urges urgent climate action | Thaiger Pattaya News

Floods disrupt Thai schools, UNICEF urges urgent climate action

5 hours ago
Thai village homes damaged as Myanmar conflict spills over | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai village homes damaged as Myanmar conflict spills over

5 hours ago
Stolen truck crash in Ubon Ratchathani kills one, injures another | Thaiger Thailand News

Stolen truck crash in Ubon Ratchathani kills one, injures another

6 hours ago
Biker rally leaves trail of crashes in Phetchabun | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Biker rally leaves trail of crashes in Phetchabun

1 day ago
8 electrocuted in Nakhon Si Thammarat floods, 1 dead | Thaiger South Thailand News

8 electrocuted in Nakhon Si Thammarat floods, 1 dead

1 day ago
Patong rips up roads to bury cables in 224m baht revamp | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong rips up roads to bury cables in 224m baht revamp

1 day ago
Thai investors eye gold boom as prices set to surge | Thaiger Business News

Thai investors eye gold boom as prices set to surge

1 day ago
British groom denied flight to Thailand over smudged stamp | Thaiger Thailand News

British groom denied flight to Thailand over smudged stamp

1 day ago
Pattaya drivers fume over new traffic light trial | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya drivers fume over new traffic light trial

1 day ago
Israeli dad drowns after rescuing son off Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger South Thailand News

Israeli dad drowns after rescuing son off Koh Pha Ngan

1 day ago
Phuket to fast-track 21m baht tourism and infrastructure push | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket to fast-track 21m baht tourism and infrastructure push

1 day ago
Songkhla underwater as floods swamp 18,000 homes | Thaiger South Thailand News

Songkhla underwater as floods swamp 18,000 homes

1 day ago
Bangkok car showroom blaze destroys 3 vehicles | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok car showroom blaze destroys 3 vehicles

1 day ago
People&#8217;s Party hits back at PM Anutin’s dissolution threat | Thaiger Politics News

People’s Party hits back at PM Anutin’s dissolution threat

1 day ago
Phuket preps for global art splash at Thailand Biennale | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket preps for global art splash at Thailand Biennale

1 day ago
Pattaya boat sinks in storm, 14 tourists rescued | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya boat sinks in storm, 14 tourists rescued

1 day ago
Bangkok water warning: Taps to run dry in 27 areas tonight | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok water warning: Taps to run dry in 27 areas tonight

1 day ago
Thailand shivers up north as southern seas turn rough | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand shivers up north as southern seas turn rough

1 day ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: November 23, 2025, 4:36 PM
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia) is an SEO content writer at The Thaiger, where she writes engaging articles on business, lifestyle, and travel and she combines her global perspective with a passion for storytelling. Beyond writing, she thrives in project management, branding, and digital media. Mia believes in the power of words to connect and inspire, aiming to create content that resonates with readers worldwide.