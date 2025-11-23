TikTok tattoo artist faces legal action over tattooing a minor

A well-known tattoo artist from TikTok is facing legal action after tattooing a Hanuman design on the back of a 14 year old boy without parental consent. The boy’s aunt expressed dissatisfaction, highlighting discrepancies between the expected and actual design.

Today, on November 23, at 10am, the boy’s aunt, referred to as ‘A,’ reported the incident through the ‘Saimai Must Survive’ Facebook page. The previous week, her nephew had been persuaded by a friend to visit a tattoo parlour in the Ram Inthra area, where he received a Hanuman tattoo and a teacher’s yantra.

However, the resulting artwork did not match the intended design. Concerned about the boy’s young age, the family filed a complaint at Bang Khen Police Station and sought further action through the Facebook page.

‘A’ recounted her shock at discovering the tattoo on her nephew’s back and initially mistook it for a sticker. Upon questioning, the boy revealed that he had been taken by a friend and paid 100 baht for the Hanuman tattoo, believing it would offer protection and promote good behaviour.

‘A’ questioned why a tattoo artist would agree to tattoo a 14 year old, especially with a design that did not meet expectations. She expressed a desire for accountability from the tattoo artist, who is popular among young people on TikTok, and noted that many under-18s have been tattooed by him.

She acknowledged the boy’s youthful impulsiveness but stressed the long-term implications of such decisions. She urged the tattoo artist to take responsibility and remove the tattoo.

The boy, ‘B,’ admitted to choosing the design for fun, without coercion from friends, but regretted the outcome and said he would not repeat the decision if given another chance.

Ekaphop Luengprasert stated that legal action must be pursued, as tattooing minors without parental consent is illegal, regardless of the child’s willingness.

Recently, online discussions have highlighted other worrying cases of young children being tattooed, with several parents reporting incidents where kids as young as 10 received tattoos from peers or unregulated shops.

He mentioned plans to coordinate with Police Colonel Anan Warasat, superintendent of Bang Khen Police Station, to proceed with legal action and ensure the tattoo artist covers the cost of tattoo removal, reported by KhaoSod.