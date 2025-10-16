Why supporting Thai art matters: UOB’s 16-year journey through paint

Over the past sixteen years, UOB Thailand has been nurturing the Thai art scene through its flagship program, the UOB Painting of the Year (POY) competition. Now in its 16th year in Thailand and 44th year regionally, the initiative continues to shine a spotlight on the depth, diversity, and dynamism of Thai visual art.

But why exactly has a financial institution committed to supporting the arts for this long? And what impact has it truly had?

We sat down with Dhornratana Olanhankij, Country Head of Brand, Media and Communications at UOB Thailand, to explore how the bank envisions art as more than mere decoration, but as a vital cultural force.

“We’ve been supporting Thailand’s art ecosystem for 16 years through the Painting of the Year competition because we believe that art reflects the heart of the community. It’s about creating opportunities for artists to grow locally and to gain international exposure.”

The UOB POY competition, originally launched in Singapore in 1982, offers both established and emerging artists a platform to showcase their work, tell their stories, and gain recognition across Southeast Asia.

The winners from Thailand go on to compete regionally, with entries from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand facing off at the UOB Southeast Asian Painting of the Year competition.

A Platform with Purpose

The Thai leg of the competition is open to all artists, those with gallery representation and exhibition history, and newcomers alike. The local finalists’ works are first exhibited at the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre (BACC), then at the UOB Plaza Bangkok. The top two Thai winners are then sent to Singapore for the regional competition.

“This is more than just a contest. It’s a journey. For many artists, especially emerging ones, it’s their first step into professional recognition”

Yet UOB’s involvement in Thai art goes beyond competitions. The bank also collaborates with BACC on docent training programmes for those interested in interpreting and explaining art to the public and initiatives that bring art to underserved communities.

One such example is the tactile art program for the visually impaired, which transforms winning artworks into 3D-printed pieces that can be experienced through touch.

“Even those who cannot see can appreciate art in other ways. We believe art should be accessible to everyone.”

For the broader public, UOB has also launched Art Around, a digital initiative that curates global art content and brings it into the digital lives of everyday users. From exhibitions to e-magazines, the goal is simple: bring art into daily life, spark creativity, and make it relatable.

“Art doesn’t have to live only in galleries. It can live in your feed, your commute, or even in your thoughts.”

Spotlight on the Winners

At the heart of the UOB Painting of the Year Thailand 2025 were two standout artists whose works moved the judges and captured the spirit of the competition.

Jamilah Haji: Dua (Pray for a Blessing)

The top award in the Established Artist category went to Ms Jamilah Haji, a 35-year-old independent artist, for her embroidered work titled Dua (Pray for a Blessing).

In her acceptance speech, she said…

“In a world overwhelmed by conflict, disease, and inequality, I feel a responsibility as an artist to be a voice for peace and hope. Through my work, I want to remind people not to stop dreaming, to hold on to hope, and to believe in their ability to create change.”

Dua features women in prayerful poses, their figures delicately interwoven with dreamlike motifs, creating a tapestry of spirituality, tradition, and resilience. The symbolism, both subtle and layered, resonated deeply with the judges, who praised its conceptual depth and technical mastery.

I have had the chance to talk to her afterwards and I wanted to know more about her as an artist.

“This work reflects life in today’s world, surrounded by chaos and unrest. It’s as if I channel my spirit into expressing the form of prayer, of asking for blessings, not just for myself, but for others in my community.”

Furthermore, explained how embroidery, a craft she learned from her family, became her chosen medium. Her mother worked in garment embroidery, and from a young age, Jamilah helped at home, eventually integrating this inherited technique with her formal fine arts education.

“Art has been a form of self-therapy for me since I was a child. I wanted to use it not just for myself, but to help others as well.”

Winning the top prize of 750,000 Thai baht, Jamilah’s Dua will now represent Thailand at the regional UOB Southeast Asian Painting of the Year competition in Singapore, and she is eligible for an overseas artist residency sponsored by UOB.

Tanyapat Manasarakul: Ctrl + Alt + Destruct

In the Emerging Artist category, the title of Most Promising Artist of the Year went to Tanyapat Manasarakul, a 24-year-old senior student at Chulalongkorn University. Her artwork, Ctrl + Alt + Destruct, took an unconventional but striking route: a hand grenade fused with computer keyboard keys.

“The phrase plays on ‘Control + Alt + Delete’, which reboots computers. But I changed ‘Delete’ to ‘Destruct’, because AI and technology can both build and destroy. It depends on how we choose to use them.”

The bold imagery and thematic relevance to contemporary life made her piece a standout. I had to know why a grenade, so I asked her. She told me that it was more than just a visual metaphor.

“When you see a grenade, you instantly know it’s powerful. I considered using a gun or a sword, but those felt too direct. The grenade was more unexpected, more disruptive.”

Tanyapat shared that her process begins with hand sketches, which she then digitises before painting. While her current work is bold and almost pop-art in its visual language, she sees herself evolving.

“I don’t really have a fixed style yet. I’m still experimenting, learning, and trying new things. But I want to develop a more emotional and abstract direction in the future.”

Wishing all the best, I see that there is an artist who will make a big impact on Bangkok’s art in the future.

Her award includes a 125,000 Thai baht cash prize, and she has her sights set on returning next year with even more refined concepts.

The Exhibition

The winning works from both categories will be showcased at these locations, with free public admission:

Bangkok Art and Culture Centre (BACC): October 14 to 26

October 14 to 26 Lobby, UOB Plaza Bangkok: October 27 to December 31

This public showcase not only recognises the talents of Thai artists but invites audiences to engage with the stories, conflicts, and dreams captured on canvas, cloth, and beyond.

A legacy in progress

The UOB Painting of the Year competition began in Singapore in 1982 and has since grown to include Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and, most recently, Vietnam. It is now the longest-running art competition in Southeast Asia, with over four decades of nurturing artists in the region.

UOB’s own art collection includes over 2,800 works, and the bank regularly holds workshops with award-winning artists to engage underprivileged and special-needs children. Their vision is consistent: art is a force for progress, inclusion, and shared understanding.

As Dhornratana puts it…

“Art sparks conversation, reflection, and connection. That’s why we support it.”

In an age where screens dominate our attention and digital content races by in seconds, UOB Thailand continues to build something slower, richer, and more enduring: a living ecosystem where artists can create, grow, and, above all, be seen.

List of 2025 UOB POY (Thailand) Winners

Established Artist Category

UOB Painting of the Year Award: Jamilah Haji , 35, Dua (Embroidery) – 750,000 Thai baht

Gold Award: Janejira Khodchawat , 26, To Those We Leave Behind – 300,000 Thai baht

Silver Award: Tudpong Outayamagul , 26, At the Sanctuary – 240,000 Thai baht

Bronze Award: Somrak Maneemai , 51, Sea Turtle on Sorrow Mountain – 150,000 Thai baht

Emerging Artist Category

Most Promising Artist of the Year: Tanyapat Manasarakul , 24, Ctrl + Alt + Destruct – 125,000 Thai baht

Gold Award: Sathit Pobteepueng , 48, It Might Become a New Normal – 90,000 Thai baht

Silver Award: Yospong Yothongyos , 54, Virus – 60,000 Thai baht

Bronze Award: Kitipong Huanin , 40, Thai Mecha Myth – 45,000 Thai baht

