Russian man allegedly stalks Phuket woman after being rejected

Victim says stalker sends rock photo and threatens to shatter window if she ignores him

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin13 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

A Thai woman accused a Russian man in Phuket of stalking, harassing, and threatening to harm her after she rejected his romantic advances.

The woman, who works at a café in Patong, said she felt unsafe and decided to share her story with the Phuket Times Facebook page yesterday, October 14. She insisted that she had never encouraged the Russian man’s interest and wanted him to stop his behaviour.

According to the woman, she first met the Russian man on the beach, where they exchanged contact details and began talking. She said she made it clear that she considered him only a friend, but he continued to call her and visit her workplace.

When she refused to meet or speak with him, the Russian man allegedly began issuing threats against her and her colleagues. He reportedly threatened to throw a rock at the café and lingered outside the premises waiting for her.

The woman also shared with the media a screenshot of her conversation with the Russian man. In one message, he sent her a picture of a rock and said he would throw it through the café’s glass window if she did not meet him within 20 minutes.

Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

In addition to the violent threats, the Russian man allegedly targeted the café’s reputation by leaving a one-star review on Google Maps and asking his friends to post more negative reviews.

He also claimed to have close connections with influential figures in Phuket and threatened to have the café shut down.

Fearing for her safety, the woman decided to speak to the media, although it remains unclear whether she has filed a police report.

Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

In a similar incident reported in July, a Thai transwoman in Chiang Mai was physically assaulted and raped by a man she had previously had a one-night stand with before rejecting his further advances.

The victim said she had clearly defined their relationship after the encounter, but the man continued to stalk her and visit her home.

The suspect in that case reportedly failed to appear at the police station after being summoned, but later attempted to contact the victim to apologise and ask her to resume their relationship.

