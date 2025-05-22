Better Pattaya plan unites business leaders for greener future

Pattaya’s mayor is doubling down on his Better Pattaya campaign, calling on businesses and residents alike to join forces in turning the beachside city into a cleaner, greener, and more resilient urban hub.

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet took centre stage at the annual meeting of the Pattaya-Chon Buri Business and Tourism Association (PCBTA), held at the Sabai Sabana Hotel, where he joined city officials, private sector representatives, and stakeholders to review progress and map out strategies to strengthen the local economy and tourism sector.

As the chief advisor to the PCBTA, Poramet reaffirmed his commitment to working closely with the business community to tackle key challenges and drive sustainable development.

The event, chaired by the PCBTA President, featured updates on ongoing development projects, while also offering an open floor for members to voice concerns and pitch recommendations. It was clear that collaboration remains the backbone of Pattaya’s transformation agenda.

Poramet used the platform to spotlight one of the city’s pressing priorities: environmental responsibility. He urged all stakeholders, particularly the business sector, to take active roles in promoting proper waste separation as a fundamental step toward a sustainable future.

“Waste management isn’t just a government responsibility. Everyone has a part to play. Clean streets and a clean city boost tourism, enhance public services, and improve quality of life.”

This aligns with the city’s wider Better Pattaya initiative, which aims to position Pattaya as not just a party capital but a model coastal city known for smart urban development, environmental stewardship, and inclusive economic growth, reported Pattaya Mail.

The mayor stressed that business associations like the PCBTA play a vital role in connecting local entrepreneurs with city officials, acting as a bridge that ensures grassroots concerns translate into real-world action.

“Together, we can create a city that thrives—not just economically, but socially and environmentally.”

With tourism still rebounding post-pandemic and infrastructure projects in motion, the message from City Hall is clear: Pattaya’s future depends on unity, innovation, and shared responsibility.