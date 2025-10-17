Thai man deceived by online girlfriend into debt and coerced sex

A Thai man in Maha Sarakham province fell into debt of over 200,000 baht and was forced into sex after being scammed by a woman he met on a dating application.

The 25 year old victim sought help from the non-profit organisation Saimai Survive, urging the team to pursue the case and bring the female suspect to justice. He said the incident began in July last year when he met a woman named Ploy, aged around 30, on a dating app.

Ploy claimed to be the owner of a textile factory in Bangkok. The victim found her attractive because of her stable job and the appealing photos she shared, so he continued to chat with her daily. However, Ploy always refused to show her face during video calls, saying she was shy.

They video called almost every day, but Ploy constantly concealed her face. The victim said he still trusted her because she sent him nearly 50 photos of herself when he asked.

Ten days later, Ploy asked to borrow 1,000 baht from him, and he agreed. She later claimed she needed investment money for a large clothing order and borrowed several amounts between 4,000 and 5,000 baht each time.

When he refused to provide more money, Ploy told him that her factory was in crisis and might close down. She even threatened to take her own life.

Out of sympathy, the victim borrowed over 200,000 baht from co-workers and pawned his car for 60,000 baht to send her more money. He even gave her his annual company bonus of 57,000 baht.

In June this year, after losing his job and struggling with debt, the victim decided to meet Ploy in person. She avoided meeting him, saying she no longer lived in Bangkok but had returned to her home province of Si Saket.

Determined to meet her, the victim travelled to Si Saket. Unfortunately, Ploy continued to avoid him and later said she would only meet him if he agreed to have sex with her. Desperate and hoping to get his money back, the victim agreed.

The man said Ploy’s real appearance was completely different from her photos, but he went through with it as she promised to return his money afterwards. However, she failed to do so.

Ekkaphop Luangprasert, founder of Saimai Survive, said the woman could face severe penalties for intentional fraud. He stated that he would accompany the victim to Wang Noi Police Station to file a complaint against the suspect, as the bank account that received the money was opened there.