Pattaya road safety drive wraps up with helmets and hope

A leading insurer partnered with local officials in Pattaya to wrap up a road safety campaign aimed at reducing accidents and promoting safer driving habits.

Sompo Insurance (Thailand) Co., Ltd. has officially concluded its road safety initiative Drive Safe, Live Safe: Disciplined Driving, Assured Safety in Pattaya City, delivering a major boost to local traffic safety efforts.

The global non-life insurance giant partnered with the Pattaya City Engineering Office, Pattaya City School 11, and Bang Lamung Police Station to reduce road accidents and promote safer driving habits across the region.

Duenden Chuenjitsiri, executive director of Sompo Insurance (Thailand), led the closing ceremony and formally handed over the campaign’s outcomes to the community. Joining her were key figures such as Boonngam Lekcharoen, director of education, religion, and culture promotion at Pattaya City’s Education Office; Sorchai Khemkhang, principal of Pattaya City School 11; and Police Lieutenant Colonel Jakkrit Chanthakham from the Banglamung Police Station’s Traffic Division.

Duenden explained that the initiative focused on two key strategies: prevention and proactive engagement.

On the preventive side, 12 road safety signboards were installed across Pattaya, and visibility enhancements were made to pedestrian crossings in front of Pattaya City School 11. The project also delivered road safety and traffic regulation training to more than 860 secondary school students.

As for proactive actions, the campaign distributed 860 white helmets to students and held a helmet-decorating activity designed to build pride in daily helmet use. The school also unveiled a new Connection Area, a dedicated space symbolising safe commuting practices, reported The Pattaya News.

“Sompo remains committed to creating social value through risk management and safety. We believe long-term solutions begin with education and community involvement.”

The company said the campaign reinforces its broader mission to reduce traffic-related injuries and build a safer, more sustainable future for Thailand’s communities.

