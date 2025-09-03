Sri Lanka brews Thai ties with world-famous Ceylon tea

Sri Lanka is banking on its world-famous Ceylon tea to deepen ties with Thailand, using the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations as the perfect occasion to showcase its prized export.

On Monday, September 1, the Sri Lankan Embassy in Bangkok hosted a glittering evening reception titled Ceylon Tea Finest Evening. The event spotlighted the nation’s premium teas while highlighting their role as a cultural and economic bridge between the two countries.

Ceylon tea has been cultivated since 1867, following the collapse of Sri Lanka’s coffee industry. Handpicked and grown mostly by smallholders, it is lauded as the “cleanest tea in the world” due to strict quality standards. Today, Sri Lanka produces around 320 million kilogrammes annually, roughly 8% of global output, with 95% exported to more than 160 countries.

Sri Lankan Ambassador to Thailand E. A. S. Wijayanthi Edirisinghe told guests that Thailand’s appreciation for refined tastes and healthy living makes it an ideal market for premium tea.

“Thailand is a natural partner for expanding Ceylon tea’s reach,” she said, pointing to rising demand among Thai consumers.

Edirisinghe encouraged exporters to collaborate with Thai businesses to create innovative products, such as wellness blends and speciality infusions, to increase Ceylon tea’s footprint.

In a recorded message, Sri Lanka’s Deputy Foreign Minister Arun Hemachandra underscored Thailand’s importance in what he called “Ceylon tea diplomacy.” He said that tea complements Thai traditions of hospitality and could act as a springboard for wider cooperation.

Hemachandra also stressed that this year’s 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations offers an opportunity to expand collaboration beyond tea.

“Our two nations can complement each other in many ways,” he said, citing tourism, agriculture and hospitality as promising sectors.

The embassy said it hopes the campaign will not only raise awareness of Ceylon tea but also encourage new partnerships and trade opportunities between Sri Lanka and Thailand, reported Bangkok Post.

For many at the event, the message was clear: a humble cup of tea can be more than just a drink: it can be a powerful symbol of friendship between nations.