Chinese national arrested in Sa Kaeo with 1,000 SIM cards

In Sa Kaeo province, Thai border forces have apprehended a Chinese national linked to a call centre scam. Along with him, they found 1,000 mobile SIM cards near the Thai-Cambodian border. The equipment was reportedly intended for delivery to an employer in Myawaddy. This location is a key point for criminal activities.

Today, on November 9, the Eastern Border Security Force, led by the Aranyaprathet Special Task Force and Task Force 12, conducted a patrol in the Ban Non Khilek, Aranyaprathet district. They discovered three suspicious individuals hiding in the forest.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that the group consisted of illegal immigrants from three different nationalities: American, Indian, and Chinese. The Chinese man confessed to being part of a call centre group and stated that his destination was Myawaddy, Myanmar.

He was captured with 1,000 mobile SIM cards, intended for his employer in Myawaddy. The American detainee claimed his visit was for pension matters at the embassy. Meanwhile, the Indian individual aimed to return home after purchasing essentials in Bangkok.

All three had crossed the border illegally, incurring expenses for the journey. This was except for the Chinese national. There was no guide present during their capture. The military team handed the detainees and the 1,000 SIM cards over to the investigative officers at Khlong Namsai Police Station for legal proceedings. They will face charges of illegal entry.

This case mirrors recent crackdowns on call centre scams in Thailand. It involves a Chiang Mai raid where police arrested 12 Chinese and six Burmese suspects at a pool villa. During the raid, they seized phones, computers, and SIM cards used to defraud victims.

Furthermore, a few months back, on August 17, the same forces detained 3 people during attempts to cross illegally into Cambodia. In Sa Kaeo province, Thai border forces have intensified patrols. This follows a series of illegal cross-border activities.

Frequent incidents highlight a growing network of telecom fraud and the smuggling of communication equipment for criminal purposes. This will further lead to an investigation into the call centre operation involved in smuggling communication equipment for criminal purposes, as reported by Khaosod.