Sri Racha approves 175-million-baht boost for parking

Council aims to improve transport access and community support

Puntid Tantivangphaisal27 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, October 4, 2025
Photo of Koh Loy courtesy of Love Thailand

Sri Racha Municipal Council has approved a combined budget of 175 million baht to fund two major local initiatives aimed at improving city infrastructure and supporting residents in need.

The decision was made during the council’s second extraordinary meeting of the year yesterday, October 3, chaired by Council President Anan Wanpaisan at the Sriracha Municipality Office. The meeting was attended by Deputy Mayor Wirachai Khajonchaiyakun, municipal executives, council members, and department heads.

The biggest portion of the budget, 125 million baht from municipal reserves, has been allocated to build a five-storey parking facility at the Koh Loy Gymnasium area. The modern structure will accommodate up to 250 vehicles, easing congestion for tourists visiting Koh Loy and passengers heading to Koh Si Chang by ferry.

Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

Permanent Secretary Tanongsak Phuangnoi said the project is awaiting land-use approval from the Treasury Department before procurement can begin.

“Once approved, the construction will proceed as planned, though the timeline may be extended due to administrative procedure.”

Deputy Mayor Wirachai said both projects align with the council’s goal of enhancing public welfare and improving services for locals and visitors.

“The parking facility will make life easier for residents and tourists, while the pawn shop fund helps provide a financial safety net for the community.”

The meeting concluded with council members expressing their commitment to transparent budgeting and efficient project management. Officials emphasised that both initiatives reflect the municipality’s effort to balance tourism growth with community welfare.

Once Treasury approval is secured, tendering for the car park construction is expected to begin later this year, reported The Pattaya News.

