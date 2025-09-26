Apple Watch saves kayaker stranded at sea off Pattaya coast

Rescuers praised the man’s quick thinking and smartwatch alert

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal22 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, September 26, 2025
89 1 minute read
Apple Watch saves kayaker stranded at sea off Pattaya coast | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

A young kayaker was rescued off the coast of Pattaya after rough sea conditions capsized his vessel, prompting him to send an SOS alert via his Apple Watch.

The man, identified as 24 year old Santiphong, was paddling from Krating Lai Beach to Koh Larn last night, September 25, when strong waves overwhelmed his kayak, flipping it and leaving him clinging to his gear in open water.

The incident occurred at around 11pm, when the Marine Disaster Prevention Centre received a distress signal sent from Santiphong’s Apple Watch. The alert triggered an immediate rescue operation, coordinated with the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation.

Emergency teams quickly located Santiphong, who was found floating in the dark, clinging to his overturned kayak and personal belongings. Rescuers safely brought him back to shore, cold and shaken but unharmed.

Apple Watch saves kayaker stranded at sea off Pattaya coast | News by Thaiger

Santiphong later told officials that he had set off earlier in the evening for a solo camping trip on Koh Larn. However, as night fell, sea conditions deteriorated rapidly. The kayak, heavily loaded with supplies, became increasingly difficult to control as waves intensified.

Water began seeping into the vessel, eventually causing it to capsize mid-journey. Despite the disorienting conditions, Santiphong managed to keep calm and use the emergency SOS feature on his Apple Watch, a move that likely saved his life.

“The kayak filled with water and flipped over. I grabbed what I could and floated. Luckily, I had my watch on and managed to send the SOS.”

Apple Watch saves kayaker stranded at sea off Pattaya coast | News by Thaiger

Apple Watch saves kayaker stranded at sea off Pattaya coast | News by Thaiger

Officials praised his quick thinking and said that the use of wearable tech can be crucial in emergencies, particularly for solo travellers or outdoor adventurers, reported KhaoSod.

They also reminded the public to monitor weather conditions and avoid solo sea travel at night.

The incident has since gone viral on social media, with many praising the Apple Watch’s lifesaving capabilities and Santiphong’s presence of mind under pressure.

As for Santiphong, he said he still hopes to camp on Koh Larn—just not anytime soon.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.